Nintendo Gets Around To Announcing New Kirby Game

Luke Plunkett

Published 2 hours ago: September 24, 2020 at 11:46 am -
Image: Nintendo
A day after accidentally announcing the game, Nintendo has gone ahead and provided some more formal information — and a trailer — for Kirby Fighters 2 on the Switch.

Nintendo Accidentally Announces New Kirby Game

Without so much as a Direct or even a press release, Nintendo has listed a new Kirby game on the company’s website: Kirby Fighters 2.

First things first, it’s out now. You can go and buy it on the eShop. It’s $US20 ($28).

Next: there’s a singleplayer story mode, and also “up to four player” multiplayer, which includes the ability for vanquished players to “come back as a ghost”.

And finally: here’s the trailer.

