Nintendo Is Releasing a Fortnite Emblazoned Switch In Europe And Australia/NZ

Brian Ashcraft

Published 1 hour ago: September 10, 2020 at 9:00 pm -
Filed to:fortnite
switch
Image: Nintendo
Fortnite is a big hit, especially on the Switch. Nintendo thinks the game deserves its own Switch — and they’re probably right!

The console is emblazoned with Fortnite designs and comes with exclusive yellow and blue Joy-Cons.

Image: Nintendo
As Nintendo Life reports, Fortnite comes pre-installed, and the bundle includes a download code for the Wildcat Outfit (plus two additional styles), a Sleek Strike Back Bling and two additional styles as well as 2000 V-Bucks.

Image: Nintendo

The special, limited edition console will be released in Europe on October 30 and in Australia and New Zealand on November 6. No word yet on a North American release. 

