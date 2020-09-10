Nintendo Is Releasing a Fortnite Emblazoned Switch In Europe And Australia/NZ

Fortnite is a big hit, especially on the Switch. Nintendo thinks the game deserves its own Switch — and they’re probably right!

The console is emblazoned with Fortnite designs and comes with exclusive yellow and blue Joy-Cons.

Image: Nintendo

As Nintendo Life reports, Fortnite comes pre-installed, and the bundle includes a download code for the Wildcat Outfit (plus two additional styles), a Sleek Strike Back Bling and two additional styles as well as 2000 V-Bucks.

The special, limited edition console will be released in Europe on October 30 and in Australia and New Zealand on November 6. No word yet on a North American release.