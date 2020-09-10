See Games Differently

No More Heroes 3 Delayed Due To Covid-19

Published 1 hour ago: September 10, 2020 at 1:06 pm
Illustration: Darick Robertson
No More Heroes 3 was supposed to come out later this year, but an update from developers Grasshopper now says it’ll be sliding into 2021 thanks to, well, all of this.

“The effects of the COVID-19 pandemic have unfortunately proven to be a real body blow to our schedule”, the statement says, “ causing unforeseen delays in development”.

That’s the bad, if also completely predictable and understandable, news. The good news is that Darick Robertson (The Boys, Transmetropolitan) will be doing some illustration work on the game in the meantime.

There’s no specific timeframe mentioned other than the team are “[shooting] for a 2021 release date”.

