No More Heroes 3 Delayed Due To Covid-19

No More Heroes 3 was supposed to come out later this year, but an update from developers Grasshopper now says it’ll be sliding into 2021 thanks to, well, all of this.

“The effects of the COVID-19 pandemic have unfortunately proven to be a real body blow to our schedule”, the statement says, “ causing unforeseen delays in development”.

That’s the bad, if also completely predictable and understandable, news. The good news is that Darick Robertson (The Boys, Transmetropolitan) will be doing some illustration work on the game in the meantime.

Presenting "Demzamtiger & His Master" – a specially commissioned piece for NMH3 by Darick Robertson. pic.twitter.com/hk3FvsGJh7 — SUDA51/須田剛一 (@suda_51) September 10, 2020

There’s no specific timeframe mentioned other than the team are “[shooting] for a 2021 release date”.