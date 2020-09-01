Brands Are Already Revealing Their Nvidia RTX 3090, 3080 And 3070 GPUs

Nvidia hasn’t even officially announced its next-gen RTX 3090, 3080 or 3070 GPUs. But given how many leaks there’s been over the past month, at least one vendor was going to pull the trigger early.

Gainward was the first to put official specs and photos of their GeForce RTX 3090 and 3080 models online, and now it seems one of the biggest brands — ASUS — has followed suit. As far as GPUs go, it’s a decent looking thing, and like many of the third party models it’s sporting a triple-blower fan design rather than the funkier chassis that Nvidia’s teased.

An official press release for ASUS’s upcoming RTX 3090, 3080 and 3070 — yes the 3070 as well — has found its way onto Videocardz, complete with official shots. The big headline performance number in the release is a 1.9x “performance-per-watt” improvement from the 20-series GPUs.

The press release notes that the GPU will have a 2.9-slot footprint, further confirming the triple-slot pictures, renders and suggestions that have come out over the past month or so.

Six models are being announced, including three in the ASUS TUF Gaming range. All of these cards are quoted to be available “worldwide in September 2020”.

ROG STRIX GeForce RTX 3090

ASUS TUF Gaming GeForce RTX 3090 NVIDIA GeForce RTX CUDA cores: 5248

24 GB GDDR6X memory

PCIe interface: 4.0

2 x Native HDMI 2.1 output

3 x Native DisplayPort 1.4a NVIDIA GeForce RTX CUDA cores: 5248

24 GB GDDR6X memory

PCIe interface: 4.0

2 x Native HDMI 2.1 output

3 x Native DisplayPort 1.4a ROG STRIX GeForce RTX 3080 ASUS TUF Gaming GeForce RTX 3080 NVIDIA GeForce RTX CUDA cores: 4352

10 GB GDDR6X memory

PCIe interface: 4.0

2x Native HDMI 2.1 output

3 x Native DisplayPort 1.4a NVIDIA GeForce RTX CUDA cores: 4352

10 GB GDDR6X memory

PCIe interface: 4.0

2x Native HDMI 2.1 output

3 x Native DisplayPort 1.4a ROG STRIX GeForce RTX 3070

ASUS DUAL GeForce RTX 3070

NVIDIA GeForce RTX CUDA cores: TBD

8 GB GDDR6 memory

PCIe interface: 4.0

2 x Native HDMI 2.1 output

3 x Native DisplayPort 1.4a NVIDIA GeForce RTX CUDA cores: TBD

8 GB GDDR6 memory

PCIe interface: 4.0

2 x Native HDMI 2.1b output

3 x Native DisplayPort 1.4a

We still don’t have any word on how much the GPUs will cost, although I’m hearing some rumours that they might be a lot more than people were anticipating. I’m still holding firm to my expectations of around $2499 for the top end — even amidst a global recession. But we’ll find out how true that guess is soon enough.