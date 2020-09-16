See Games Differently

One Piece Is Getting A Spin-Off Manga

Brian Ashcraft

Published 1 hour ago: September 16, 2020 at 9:00 pm
Filed to:japan
mangaone piece
Image: One Piece Magazine
Image: One Piece Magazine

Debuting in 1997, One Piece has gone on to become the most successful manga ever. And this year, it’s getting a spinoff.

Titled One Piece Episode A, the manga is based on the novelization One Piece Novel A. Eiichiro Oda is, of course, created for creating the original manga, but will not be doing this spinoff. Instead, it will be headed up by Ryo Ishiyama and artist Bochi of Dr. Stone fame. 

The tagline for the above teaser image reads, “How did he live?”

One Piece Episode A will begin serialization in volume 10 of One Piece Magazine, which goes on sale today in Japan. Coming in at 54 pages, with three colour pages, it’s a rather large debut.

According to Livedoor News, One Piece Magazine began publication in 2017 as part of the manga’s 20th anniversary. 

