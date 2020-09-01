Every Xbox Series X, PS5, Switch And PC Game Releasing In 2020, 2021 And Beyond

This year is set to be a killer one for games, with plenty of exciting reveals for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X, Nintendo Switch and PC. Every major platform has something to show. To stay updated, here’s where you’ll find all the new next-gen game announcements and everything you have to look forward to for the rest of the year.

Gamescom 2020

Gamescom kicked off with a bunch of surprises, including an Age of Empires 3 remaster. Here’s everything announced and revealed at the show.

DC FanDome

DC FanDome revealed new looks at upcoming DC games.

Nintendo Direct Mini: August 2020

A handful of neat-looking indie and AAA titles were revealed in this mini Nintendo Direct. We also got an in-depth look at the Kingdom Hearts rhythmn game.

PlayStation: State of Play, August 2020

PlayStation’s August State of Play presentation revealed a bunch of titles for the PlayStation 4, 5, PSVR and beyond. While many of the games shown off were previously announced, there was also a bunch of surprises, too. All three Hitman games coming to PSVR is certainly welcome, as is the appearance of delightful monster-battler Temtem on PlayStation 5.

A new look at Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time also showed off some brand new and exciting mechanics.

You can check out all the new trailers below.

Surprise Nintendo Announcement!

A surprise post on Twitter confirmed the long-rumoured Pikmin 3 Deluxe Wii U remaster arriving for the Nintendo Switch on October 30. It becomes one of the few first party titles left on Nintendo’s publicly-revealed agenda. Stay tuned for more news.

Xbox Series X / Xbox Games Showcase

As promised, Microsoft’s July Xbox Games Showcase featured the first look at gameplay from Halo Infinite. We also got a better look at the worlds of Fable, Everwild, indies like EXOMECHA and Hello Neighbour 2, and quirky titles like Balan Wonderworld.

Devolver Direct

As usual, Devolver Digital spent their yearly showcasing highlighting a bunch of new games in its trademark over-the-top style. Here’s everything you should keep an eye on.

Devolver also showcased new looks at the previously announced Carrion and Fall Guys.

Ubisoft Forward

Ubisoft Forward featured brand new looks at upcoming games like Assassin’s Creed: Valhalla, but there were very few actual new game announcements. The headliner here was Far Cry 6 which stars Hollywood favourite, Giancarlo Esposito.

Other PC Games You Might’ve Missed

Not every PC game announced recently has been included in major showcases, so they can be easy to miss. Here’s a bunch of gems you should keep an eye on.

Kill It With Fire is a first person shooter where your target is the spider hiding in your house. It releases on August 14.

Another game you’ll want to keep on your radar is Tabe-O-Ja, an action-cooking game for Nintendo Switch where players using cooking actions to perform deadly attacks. It’s basically Cooking Mama with a bit of Yo-Kai Watch thrown in, which is a god-tier combination. It’s set to launch summer 2020 in Japan — and hopefully it receives a Western release soon after.

Pokémon Presents

Amongst all the June gaming excitement, Pokémon held a surprise Presents to showcase all the upcoming games in the works. While the presentation was short and sweet, it revealed a handful of games including tooth-brushing aid Pokémon Smile and the long-anticipated New Pokémon Snap.

Also announced was a cute matching game called Pokémon Café Mix. You can check out all the news below.

A subsequent showcase the following week revealed upcoming free-to-play online battle game Pokémon Unite. It looks set to be a hit for fans of League of Legends and Dota 2.

Humble Bundle Sizzle Reel

Revealed as part of IGN’s Summer of Gaming event, this sizzle reel shows off a handful of new and epic adventures from the team at Humble Bundle. Roguelike card game Ring of Pain is a highlight here, as is gorgeous adventure Carto. The slick six minute reel shows off a bunch of promising projects.

The Escapist Indie Showcase

The Escapist Indie Showcase was a chance for new and upcoming indies to shine. A whole bunch of trailers were revealed during the show, including a new look at musical adventure, Of Bird and Cage and a load of zen adventures. Unfortunately not all of these trailers are online, but you can catch the entire show and highlights below.

There’s plenty of gems hidden away in The Escapist’s showcase, so it’s well worth checking out the entire show.

PC Gaming Show 2020

Guerilla Collective

The indie-focused showcase led the Sunday morning with some heavy hitting titles: Baldur’s Gate 3 was launching (in early access) very soon, new Dwarf Fortress gameplay, Everspace 2, System Shock Redux and more.

Not all of the trailers have been uploaded separately, but the full streams from the first three days of Guerrilla Collective are below.

Day two of the Guerilla Collective showcase had some real gems, including the stylish boss rush game, Eldest Souls.

Gorgeous, Spore-like space adventure The Eternal Cylinder was another intriguing highlight.

You can check out a bunch of other highlights below, including a surreal skating adventure:

Day three was more of a deep dive into previously announced games, but there were some delightful new titles like hilarious work sim Say No! More. The show also featured new looks at indie hit Boyfriend Dungeon and RTS game, Iron Harvest 2. Check out some highlights below.

PlayStation 5

Sony’s PlayStation 5 line-up was announced mid-June with a bunch of trailers for fantastic-looking games. These included the highly-anticipated Horizon Zero Dawn sequel, a Spider-Man sequel starring Miles Morales and a surprise return for Ratchet and Clank. Here’s every big trailer from the event.

While we’ve seen some of these games before, many of them are new and original properties.

IGN Summer of Gaming Announcements

IGN’s kicked off this month’s game announcements in true style with a bunch of new titles being revealed — including some classic releases on retro pinball machines.

Mortal Shell is an upcoming action RPG that features warriors who can inhabit the bodies of forgotten warriors with incredible abilities. It recieved a slick new gameplay trailer.

Voidtrain will let you take control of an interdimensional train.

The glorious return of SEGA icon Alex Kidd was a surprise reveal at the event with the announcement of Alex Kidd in Miracle World DX, a rework of the classic Master System title.

Metal: Hellsinger is a combined FPS rhythm game with “face-melting metal riffs” that’s sure to be very entertaining.

Chivalry 2 is a medieval warfare sim and sequel to the original 2013 hit.

The Waylanders is a tactical fantasy RPG that takes players through a gorgeous-looking fantasy world.

Beyond Blue is a narrative adventure that lets players explore the ocean and its many inhabitants.

Demon Turf is an intriguing action platformer that makes use of both 2D and 3D graphics for a very unique look.

Werewolf the Apocalypse – Earthblood is based on the Werewolf: The Apocalypse RPG, companion title to Vampire the Masquerade. It’s described as a werewolf action-RPG but the cinematic trailer doesn’t contain any gameplay clues.

Dual Universe is a starship creation and fighting sim where you’ll battle enemy squadrons and manage your wily crew.

Further reveals in mid-June unveiled a handful of new titles, including a Cyanide & Happiness game where you play as “an unpopular ginger” and a Jay and Silent Bob brawler. Check out the brand new trailers:

Day four of IGN’s Summer of Gaming also unveiled some new trailers for games like GungHo Online’s Ninjala and The Forgotten City. You can check these out below.

As IGN’s massive Summer of Gaming continued more titles were also revealed, including stealth VR game, Phantom: Cover Ops which is set to star Solid Snake voice actor David Hayter. You can check out all the reveals and deep dives below.

An additional, pretty neat reveal was that roller coaster sim Planet Coaster will be making its way to consoles on current and next gen.

More Game Reveals

EA also unveiled a fantastic-looking space combat game called Star Wars Squadrons.

You can catch up on all the latest game announcements for 2020 below.

