The Best Deals From PlayStation’s Big In Japan Sale And Beyond

PlayStation’s ‘Big in Japan’ sale is back and it’s bringing a bunch of savings for the best JRPGs, action-adventures and fighting games out of Japan. Tekken 7 is going for a song at $13.99, Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot gets its first big discount and you can also save a bunch on Nioh 2, Judgment and other great hits from the last year.

As well as the ‘Big in Japan’ sale, Sony is also running double discounts PlayStation Plus users on everything from Red Dead Redemption II to Crash, Jedi: Fallen Order and more. If you’re not a PlayStation Plus user the deals are pretty abysmal but for everyone else, you’re in for a great time.

Let’s get stuck in. Here’s the best of the biggest PlayStation deals around:

Ashen – $29.95

Digimon World: Next Order – $21.23

Dragon Ball Z Kakarot – $56.97

Final Fantasy XV Royal Edition – $23.97

Fire Pro Wrestling World – $20.98

Garfield Kart: Furious Racing – $15.98

God Eater 3 – $32.98

Judgment – $41.97

Kingdom Hearts All-In-One Package – $47.98

My Hero One’s Justice – $24.98

Naruto Shippuden: Ultimate Ninja Storm Legacy – $29.98

Nioh 2 – $56.97

Ni No Kuni: Wrath of the White Witch Remastered – $27.98

One Piece: Pirate Warriors 4 – $49.97

Outer Wilds – $23.95

Persona 5 – $19.99

Persona 5 Dancing in Starlight – $23.97

Resident Evil 2 – $27.47

Resident Evil 3 – $46.47

Soulcalibur VI – $24.98

Strange Brigade – $13.99

Tekken 7 – $13.99

Telltale Batman Shadows Edition – $13.48

The Wolf Among Us – $5.38

Yakuza Zero – $16.21

Yooka-Laylee Buddy Duo Bundle – $26.95

Double Discount Deals for PlayStation Plus

Note: All prices listed are only available for PlayStation Plus subscribers.

Assassin’s Creed Triple Pack (Unity, Black Flag, Syndicate) – $34.47

Assassin’s Creed Odyssey: Deluxe Edition – $34.41

Civilization VI – $39.97

Far Cry 5 + Far Cry: New Dawn – $41.97

Kingdom Come: Deliverance Royal Edition – $24.17

Metro Exodus – $21.97

Mortal Kombat 11 – $34.97

No Man’s Sky – $27.47

Red Dead Redemption II – $41.97

Spyro Reignited Trilogy – $34.97

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order – $53.97

The Outer Worlds – $44.97

World War Z – $13.57

You check out the Big in Japan sale here, the Under $30 discount pile here and the Double Discounts lot here. There’s plenty of gems to dig through.

