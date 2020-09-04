Please Enjoy Watching Me Absolutely Suck At Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater

I never grew up with consoles, so hopefully you can all forgive me when I say: I’m really, really bad at Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater.

It’s an awful thing to admit, although not completely without merit. Games like Counter-Strike and StarCraft were my bread and butter, not doing kickflips and grabs.

But from 2.30pm AEST / 4.30pm NZST / 12.30pm AWST, you can enjoy watching Leah absolutely kick my ass up and down the skate park as we do some ollies together. W’e’ll be livestreaming Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 + 2, and this will be part of what forms our official review next week. We’re coming at it from completely different perspectives, so it’ll be good to see how Tony Hawk holds up both from the nostalgic point of view and one that’s completely fresh.

For the record, I’ve really enjoyed what I’ve played so far. And it is, hands down, one of the best remakes of the generation.

Personally, I’m now doing the frustrating thing of relearning the controls on keyboard — there’s something about it that I’ve found is more comfortable, at least when I rebound the WASD to the arrow keys. It’s weird, I know, but ask me on the stream. I’ll explain.

