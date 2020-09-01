See Games Differently

Pokemon Go Is Cutting Support For Old iPhones, Android Devices

1
Alex Walker

Alex Walker

Published 11 mins ago: September 1, 2020 at 12:00 pm -
Filed to:android
appleaunianticpokemon go
pokemon go
Image: Pokemon Go

Pokemon Go is still one of the world’s most popular games, but that popularity might be about to take a small dent. Developers Niantic have announced that they’ll be sunsetting support for older Android devices and iPhones in an upcoming patch.

The patch, announced via a tweet below, will mean all iPhone 5s, iPhone 6 phones, and anything running Android 5, iOS 10 or iOS 11 will no longer be able to play the Pokemon AR game. It’s not known when precisely the October patch will drop.

Of all the times to sunset a large swathe of devices, there’s never a good time. From the game’s perspective, the midst of a global pandemic means less people are moving around. But it’s also a global recession, which makes it a lot harder for anyone effected to upgrade.

There’s cheap enough devices running iOS 12 and much newer versions of Android, of course. Most Apple users are on iOS 13 or 14 these days, and everything from an iPhone 6S up works with iOS 13. Upgrading to an iPhone 7 today will cost you at least $500 at retail, although that price will fall much further with sale periods and refurbished models.

For the vast majority of gamers and Pokemon Go fans, this shouldn’t be a problem. But if you know someone — perhaps an family member on a hand-me-down phone — who’s just using Pokemon Go to kill time on an ancient device, this is a handy PSA.

READ MORE
Pokémon Go Makes It Easier For Players To Stay Put During The Pandemic
READ MORE
Don't Risk COVID-19 And A $1600 Fine For Pokemon Go

About the Author

Alex Walker

Alex Walker

Alex Walker is Kotaku's editor, who writes about the video games industry.

Share this Story
Get our Newsletter

Comments

  • At least the progress is tied to a migratory account and not the hardware itself.

    It is a reminder, however, of the trade-offs of live service games. We gain functionality and connectivity… we lose permanence and control/ownership.

    Reply

Log in to comment on this story!

Log in to Kotaku to:

  • Comment on stories

By logging in, you can access these features throughout our network.

Back to Login? Click here

Email newsletters will contain a brief summary of our top stories, plus details of competitions and reader events.

Back to Login? Click here

Subscribe to our newsletter!

By subscribing you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.