Prince Of Persia: The Sands Of Time Is Getting A Remake In 2021

During today’s Forward stream, Ubisoft announced that it is working on a remake of 2003’s Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time, scheduled for release in January 2021 for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC.

Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time rebooted the classic platforming franchise with the ability to rewind time and correct mistakes, a key gameplay component that would carry over to future installments.

Development on the remake will be led by senior producer Annu Koul of Ubisoft Pune, and will include updated visuals and voice acting by Yuri Lowenthal, who voiced the eponymous prince in the original game.

While the Prince of Persia series would get new releases — and even a second reboot — at a constant clip throughout the early 2000s, fans have been left in the lurch since 2011’s middling Prince of Persia: The Forgotten Sands. Leaked gameplay footage for a cancelled project known as Prince of Persia Redemption only intensified calls for a new game earlier this year.

The franchise was most recently used as the setting for a virtual reality escape room, but I’m guessing this updated classic hews closer to fan expectations.