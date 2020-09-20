Sony Adds More Info About Official PS5 Accessories

Sony has provided more details about the upcoming PS5 accessories, including how long you can expect their new wireless 3D headset to last, and info about the DualSense controller.

The information was added to the official accessories page on the Sony website, outlining more info about not just the DualSense but the Pulse 3D wireless headset, DualSense charging station, and a PlayStation Camera adapter — the latter of which will be available for free, although “more details” will be shared at a later date.

Along with the built-in gyroscope and accelerometer in the DualSense, the PS5’s controller also has a dedicated mute button in between the two thumb sticks. But more info was released on the Pulse 3D wireless headset, which is supposedly designed to take advantage of the Tempest 3D audio engine within the PS5.

According to the official product page, the Pulse 3D headset will last for 12 hours. It can be used wirelessly with PC and Mac as well via an adapter that will ship with the headset, so you won’t have to purchase one separately. Like other headsets, it also supports a 3.5mm connection for use with the PlayStation VR, mobiles and other standard audio devices. It all charges via USB-C as well, which is nice.

There’s more info about the HD Camera, too. Firstly, it’ll ship with a stand that lets you attach the camera to the top of your TV if that’s more practical. There’s also a feature to completely crop out the background, and the way it’s described sounds similar to Nvidia’s AI-powered Broadcast program: