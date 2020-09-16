See Games Differently

PS5 Out In U.S. On Nov 12, Costs $US500 ($683) For Main Model

Mike Fahey

Published 34 mins ago: September 17, 2020 at 6:42 am -
Filed to:playstation 5
priceps5release datesony
Screenshot: Sony
Screenshot: Sony

Finally! Announced today during Sony’s PlayStation 5 event, we finally have a release date and price for the company’s next-gen console. November 12 is the date and the price is $US400 ($546) for digital-only and $US500 ($683) for the main model with its fancy disc drive.

It’s less of a price spread than the Xbox Series S and Xbox Series X, but then the only difference between the two PlayStation 5 models is one has a drive and the other does not, while the Series S is quite a bit less powerful than the Series X. Here’s how the prices break down in other regions.

Screenshot: Sony

And hey, the release dates are only two days apart, with the Xbox launching on November 10, meaning I have very little time to ask off for that week.

Share this Story
Get our Newsletter

Log in to comment on this story!

Log in to Kotaku to:

  • Comment on stories

By logging in, you can access these features throughout our network.

Back to Login? Click here

Email newsletters will contain a brief summary of our top stories, plus details of competitions and reader events.

Back to Login? Click here

Subscribe to our newsletter!

By subscribing you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.