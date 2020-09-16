PS5 Out In U.S. On Nov 12, Costs $US500 ($683) For Main Model

Finally! Announced today during Sony’s PlayStation 5 event, we finally have a release date and price for the company’s next-gen console. November 12 is the date and the price is $US400 ($546) for digital-only and $US500 ($683) for the main model with its fancy disc drive.

It’s less of a price spread than the Xbox Series S and Xbox Series X, but then the only difference between the two PlayStation 5 models is one has a drive and the other does not, while the Series S is quite a bit less powerful than the Series X. Here’s how the prices break down in other regions.

Screenshot: Sony

And hey, the release dates are only two days apart, with the Xbox launching on November 10, meaning I have very little time to ask off for that week.