PS5 Out In U.S. On Nov 12, Costs $US500 ($683) For Main Model

Finally! Announced today during Sony’s PlayStation 5 event, we finally have a release date and price for the company’s next-gen console. November 12 is the date and the price is $US400 ($546) for digital-only and $US500 ($683) for the main model with its fancy disc drive.
It’s less of a price spread than the Xbox Series S and Xbox Series X, but then the only difference between the two PlayStation 5 models is one has a drive and the other does not, while the Series S is quite a bit less powerful than the Series X. Here’s how the prices break down in other regions.
And hey, the release dates are only two days apart, with the Xbox launching on November 10, meaning I have very little time to ask off for that week.
