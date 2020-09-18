See Games Differently

PS5 Preorders On Amazon Japan Were Also A Total Mess

Brian Ashcraft

Published 2 hours ago: September 18, 2020 at 9:30 pm -
Filed to:japan
playstation 5ps5sony
Screenshot: Sony
Screenshot: Sony

When PlayStation 5 preorders started on Amazon Japan, the hardware sold out immediately. Then, the scalpers moved in and starting asking ridiculous prices for their preorders, reaching as high as 500,000 yen ($US4,790 ($6,572)).

In Japan, the standard version of the console is priced at 49,980 yen ($US478.70 ($657)). Stores in Japan were not allowing customers to preorder.

The majority of online retailers in Japan used a lottery system, picking people at random for the chance to preorder. Amazon Japan, however, did first come, first served. The result was a clusterfuck similar to seen abroad.

Amazon Japan listed the stock at a standard price, but since Sony was sold out, clicking the product brought up sky-high third-party sellers hoping to cash in. With all the scalpers flooding into Amazon Japan, prices starting jumping to 250,000 yen ($US2,395.80 ($3,287)) and went higher and higher.

They even reached 500,000 yen ($US4,789.60 ($6,571))!

Some third-party sellers wrote “Cancellation not allowed” in the product description for ridiculously-priced preorders.

A number of customers preordered this overpriced consoles, only to immediately see that the sellers would not accept cancellations or even that customers would be charged around $US500 ($686) for cancellation. Amazon Japan reportedly stepped in to prevent the customers from being taken advantage of.

According to IT Media, these outrageous prices violated Amazon Japan’s terms, and the online has been monitoring the situation. As of writing, all the high-priced PS5s from scalpers have been removed from the site. Instead, the listing reads, “out of stock.”

Screenshot: Amazon Japan
