Everything Announced At Today’s PlayStation 5 Showcase Event [Updated]

After months of silence, Sony is finally revealing everything you need to know about the PlayStation 5, including its upcoming games line-up. There’s sure to be plenty of surprises in store so follow along with the Kotaku Australia liveblog to keep track of everything announced.

Okay folks, here we go — it’s liveblog time.

Final Fantasy XVI announced

The first trailer starts off with soldiers on the battlefield riding Chocobos and an epic battle against eldritch horrors. That’s Final Fantasy for you.

What follows is a montage of classic monster battles, ancient unfathomable power and the birth of a truly terrifying-looking Ifrit.

This is Final Fantasy XVI, a PlayStation console exclusive and the next game in the epic franchise.

We get a brand new look at Spider-Man: Miles Morales

In this new trailer, trouble is brewing. As Miles’ mother holds a political rally, The Tinkerer’s forces attack. They’re after a mysterious material (presumably designed to create chaos) and it’s up to Miles to save the day.

In an epic battle, he takes on the Tinkerer’s forces head on and disturbs their dastardly plans.

He shows off some epic melee moves, lightning-based quick attacks and the classic Spidey-sense.

It’s epic stuff, and even features a pretty standard quick-time bus rescue scene. It really wouldn’t be Spider-Man without out, after all.

It’s still got its Holiday 2020 release date.

Hogwarts: Legacy finally announced

The Harry Potter RPG, one of gaming’s worst kept secrets, is real folks.

It’s set in the late 1800s and lets you unlock new magic powers, meet friends, battle trolls and take on the proto-Death Eaters.

The trailer was incredibly flashy and featured dragons, epic battles and a sweeping score that made me a little bit weepy.

It’s coming in 2021.

There’s a brand new trailer for Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War

PlayStation unveiled a brand new look at Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War in true Call of Duty fashion. You’re in Turkey, it’s raining and there’s “bad guys” to take on.

After an assassination attempt gone awry, you end up in the run-and-gun of your life, avoiding enemy fire and piloting a tiny drone to safety.

As can be expected, it’s high octane stuff filled with more explosions than you can poke a stick at.

It’s coming in Holiday 2020.

A multiplayer alpha is launched on September 18 exclusively on PlayStatation 4 if you want to jump in.

A brand new look at Resident Evil: Village teases a creepy forest

A brand new trailer for Resident Evil: Village begins with a creepy narration from an old woman (the spookiest of horror villains, we know).

In a Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows-style animation piece, the trailer tells of a young girl who disappears into a mysterious forest and gets lost.

Creepy stuff!

It’s coming in 2021.

Deathloop’s newest trailer shows off a retro spy world

A stylish trailer for Deathloop shows off a spy thriller and soundtrack featuring strong 60s James Bond vibes. It’s got a retro look and intriguing premise that marks it out as pretty darn unique.

As the wily, multi-powered protagonist of the game states, “To break the loop, I gotta break the rules.”

I’m all for this action adventure. It looks like Prey with an added dash of time time travel and 1960s chique.

It’s coming in Q2 2021 and is a PlayStation console exclusive.

Devil May Cry 5 is getting a special edition on PlayStation 5

Let me tell you, I gasped.

This special edition of Devil May Cry 5 lets you take the reigns of Dante. He sat out most of the original game in the body of emo boy V, but this time it’s his turn in the saddle.

The trailer didn’t appear to show off a tonne of new footage, but it did show off Dante’s sick moves.

It’ll be available at launch on the PlayStation 5.

Oddworld: Soulstorm gets a quirky new trailer

Oddworld is looking hot in the next gen. In this new trailer, Abe guides a bunch of downtrodden creatures through an underground world.

It’s short and very sweet.

Five Nights at Freddy’s: Security Breaches features a creepy girl

“It’s been such a difficult day for all of us,” says the creepy girl over the narration for this mystery new trailer.

Protagonist Greggory doesn’t like it. I don’t like it.

It looks like we’re all in for a horrible time.

Demon’s Souls: Remastered gets a flashy new look

Finally!

This new trailer for Demon’s Souls: Remastered shows off the classic game in shiny HD.

It looks genuinely stunning and features all the stylish medieval combat you could ask for.

We get a really good look at an enormous troll, a giant shield-wielding warrior, a spider, a dragon and more classic eldritch beasts. They’ve all been given a shiny facelift and look suitably terrifying.

Fortnite is coming to PS5 at launch

Yay.

PlayStation Plus is getting a PS5 upgrade

The sizzle reel for this service showed off a bunch of PlayStation epics including The Last of Us, Ratchet and Clank, Persona 5 Uncharted, Until Dawn, Detroit: Become Human, Battlefield 1, inFAMOUS Second SON (where is the sequel!!!), Batman: Arkham Knight, The Last Guardian and more.

PlayStation Plus: Collection will give you all these access to these games at launch on PlayStation 5. Details on how this service will work are scarce.

PlayStation 5: Price, Release Date

It’s happening, folks! We finally have a price and release date.

$US499.99 ($684) for the PlayStation 5, $US399.99 ($547) for PlayStation digital edition. Expect actual Australian pricing soon.

It’s coming November 12 in Australia.

Ragnarök is coming in 2021

“You must prepare yourself,” the narrator says.

I believe this is a God of War sequel, folks. The trailer was short, sweet and mysterious.

And that’s a wrap! Thanks for joining us on this very wild journey.