Razer Con 2020 Is Coming, Here’s What To Expect

Has there ever been a better year to launch a new online event? Razer, makers of popular, brightly lit gaming peripherals, have just announced the brand new Razer Con 2020 Digital event.

Kicking off at 1 a.m. AEDST on October 11 (time zones are brutal), the full day event will feature everything you love, if you love really over the top product announcements, EDM and metal bands.

Livestreamed across Razer’s Twitch, Facebook, YouTube and Twitter accounts, the event promises many delights and activities in store for fans, including:

A mixed reality keynote from Razer CEO Min-Liang Tan with beautiful views of the Singapore Skyline

The world’s first RGB lighting-reactive livestream (of course, it’s Razer)

Panels from Razer product managers announcing new products and explaining the design elements of those products

“Exclusive content showcases from multiple game studios such as Romero Games, Perfect World Entertainment, Paradox Interactive and technology partners such as Intel, NVIDIA, and Western Digital”

Virtual meet-and-greets and Q&As with various streamers and gaming personalities, like CloakZy and CourageJD

A variety of performances by EDM and metal artists headlined by Sabaton and Herman Li of DragonForce with special guests Tosin Abasi (Animals As Leaders) & Tim Henson (Polyphia)

Of course, it’s not a branded content festival without lots of prizes for folks watching at home. Razer promises plenty of in-game content, beta keys, and even a brand-new Razer Blade 15.

If your first question was “what the hell is a mixed reality keynote?” you are not alone. According to a statement released by Razer, it means: “The backdrop will be brought to life through immersive mixed-reality technology which incorporates augmented real-time effects, along with live-composited visuals taken from real-world photography and video footage – all this while being streamed live.” So, I hope that cleared things up for you.

Other companies presenting content at the convention will be Microsoft, ASRock, and Capcom.

Fans who are keen to be a part of the event can sign up here.

What do you think? Will you be pulling an all-nighter to see the latest Razer devices and accessories?