See Games Differently

Tell Us How You Feel About Love & Dating During COVID-19 For The Chance To Win A $500 Uber Eats Voucher

61

Kotaku Australia

Published 58 mins ago: September 29, 2020 at 10:10 am -
Filed to:au
reader surveysurvey
guns love tentacles borderlands
Image: 2K Games

The coronavirus pandemic has changed the way we live, love, work and play. Are you living with a partner during coronavirus? Are you courting someone long distance? Maybe you’re looking for some new, geeky love. We want to hear about your experiences dating during the pandemic whether you kept away or met the person of your dreams.

Click here to fill out the survey and share your stories for the chance to win a $500 Uber Eats voucher.

We hope you’re all keeping safe out there — and a massive shoutout to our Melbourne friends currently working their way through Australia’s toughest lockdown. You’re all legends.

Meanwhile, if you’re looking for some activities to keep you entertained in isolation, check out all of Kotaku Australia’s most highly recommended board games:

The Board Games Every Gamer Should Own

There has never been a better time to get into board games. The range and quality of what is currently available is astounding. More and more we find ourselves excited about punching out new cardboard tokens and neatly arranging card decks.

Read more

The Easiest Board Games To Pick Up And Play

There's nothing worse than sitting down to a good board game and realising you have no idea how to play it. You can waste hours reading through manuals, scrolling the web and watching YouTube videos before you finally understand some games, and by that stage, your perfect game night is ruined. Thankfully, there's a bunch of games you can easily set up and play without minimal forward planning.

Read more

Stay tuned to Kotaku Australia for all the latest news and updates on gaming and the worlds of pop culture.

Check out the link here for all the T&Cs.

About the Author

Kotaku Australia

Share this Story
Get our Newsletter

Comments

  • I don’t want to be that guy… but your terms and conditions say in point 11 that the winner isn’t random (and you also have 2 point 11’s)
    Actuallly totally wanted to point it out!

    Reply

    • Actually, there’s not “a little catch”, there’s quite a big one, and it’s misleading to imply that the only thing you need to do is “take our short survey … to be in the running to win a next-level prize”.

      In fact, this is one of those stupid ’50 words or less’ style response competitions in which “chance plays no part in determining the winner” and where “all entries will be judged individually on their merits based on the Judging Criteria”, specifically “originality, creativity, humour and entertainment level”.

      So… I have to come up with something witty and amusing to win, which I most certainly am not at all inspired to do at the moment, and particularly not for a tiny chance of winning something, so… no thanks, but I think I’ll sit this one out.

      Reply

      • Yep it’s not a good competition format if they want to maximize their survey responses but meh their call..

        Reply

      • Making it a game of skill is just to get around having to obtain permits in every state that requires one to run a game of chance (considered a lottery).

        I’m sure even if you write something lousy your chance of winning will be just as good.

        Reply

        • Yeah, the 25/50 words or less is a requirement mandated by state liquor/gambling authorities. You have to take out a paid permit and jump through a whole other bunch of hoops otherwise, because it’s then determined as “a game of chance” and you’re treated like you’re running online pokies.

          Reply

          • That’s why you have a skill question. (yes I know this is an old comment).

            “Which company made the switch console.”

  • Current employment status needs a ‘Retired’ option. Retirees dont have a job, just an income source, but they really arent unemployed either.

    Reply

  • The survey is completely banal and had me tearing my hair out at times but I completed the damn thing anyway because I’m hungry and poor.

    Reply

  • I did the survey but it was largely irrelevant for me personally, especially when 75% of the survey was about fashion and travel.

    Reply

    • Me: “I give zero fucks about cosmetics and fashion.”
      Survey: “Oh. Well. The next sixty questions aren’t gonna be super relevant to you, then…”
      Me: “Probably not.”
      Survey: “Oh well. Let’s do it anyway! So how much weight do you give to influencers?”
      Me: “I consider them an unpleasant and aggressive form of personality cancer.”
      Survey: “Cool! Let’s both just keep pretending we’re going to get something out of this for a little while longer.”

      Reply

      • They should have had the question “Have you traveled in the last 6 months?” if you said no it should have skipped all the travel related questions.

        Reply

    • Man you said it.
      Some of those questions made it sound like people consider their fashion choices investments. Way to make people feel good about spend $1,500+ of a handbag and only taking it out 4 Sundays during summer and the rest of the time it sits on a shelf being dusted and kept in pristine condition.

      Reply

  • Thanks for putting this competition up but this survey is terrible. 10 mins in and still asking about fashion, I didn’t even select fashion as an interest… . Had to Quit out coz I gotta go back to work.

    Reply

  • What’s an investment piece? I think I invested in buying my mobile phone, but I think they are talking about something else.

    Reply

  • After a dozen questions regarding clothing and grooming I decided that the annoyance wasn’t worth completing the rest.

    Reply

  • Considering the prizes on offer, I expected the questions to be about technology, gaming and gadgets. Instead the questions were about fashion, cosmetics and travel.

    If I say I don’t care about fashion and generally only buy new clothes to replace old ones, I shouldn’t then be asked another 30 questions about fashion.

    Reply

  • To be honest was going to commit suicide this morning.

    Lost my job
    On my last ten bucks

    But I remembered until dawn is coming out on pc so I will have to wait I guess.

    PS food. Money would be a bonus

    Reply

    • Hey dude, I’m not sure if you’re joking or serious, but hang in there.

      This is a really tough time for everyone. I too have lost my job, but we can always pick ourselves back up.

      Death is final – life is full of possibilities.

      Reply

  • OK, April 2020 survey, question 27: “Which of the following are you doing MORE of since the outbreak of COVID-19?”

    Some of those answers are quite… personal. Props for offering them as options, but I’m not sure they’re appropriate. For others, go through the survey to see what I mean.

    Reply

  • Why are there comments from mid 2019 on a survey about an event happening in early 2020?
    Anyway, I feel that this is a little morally questionable making a competition out of people’s current potentially unfortunate circumstances.

    Regardless, there are people out there who need a reprieve from paying for meals more than me so I’m sitting this one out.

    Reply

    • They just reuse the article I suppose.

      Never thought this site would ask me if a gobal pandemic makes me masturbate more.

      Reply

      • Darren’s right: this is basically using an old URL that’s been updated.

        And this is a survey that’s running across the whole group (so Pedestrian, Business Insider etc.) so there are going to be some questions that fit better on some places than others. There’s not an awful lot I can do about that, but I appreciate everyone’s patience and tolerance.

        Reply

  • Seems like the last question was 25 characters, not words? I wasn’t able to enter more than a few words.

    Reply

  • I liked the last question. When the world is ‘open for business’ and lockdowns end… I’m going to continue social distancing. Because it’s all going to be declared ‘safe’ waaaaaay too fucking early (due to public pressure from the frustrated, bored, and those who value getting back to making money more than they value public safety) and we’ll see a second wave of infections as a result.

    Reply

  • Well I’m stuck inside quarantined after direct contact with a confirmed case, and I’m stuck inside a townhouse with no outside areas I can use. So with the exception of every electronic and console under the sun, I’m not exactly coping the greatest.

    Reply

  • Well its been an interesting time.

    Pulled my 5 1/2 year old daughter out of year one a week or so before most pulled their kids out as we were in a position to do so with me being a stay at home dad. But that has posed its own challenges of keeping up with her education. Mix of ABC reading eggs, Khan Academy kids, and other resources given to us by her school have helped. Her 2 younger brothers, 3 1/2 and 4 1/2, have made the lessons noisy and difficult at times but we are managing okay.

    Wife started a new job as the world all went to hell and only ended up being in the office for 2 days before having to work from home. That has also been challenging for her as she went from Insurance claims related work to a job dealing with long service leave applications in the coal industry. Having her home all the time has been great but also have found each of us have been a little quick to snap. But we realise that is just a response to all the new stress in our, and everyone else’s, lives.

    Getting out into the garden a bit more than usual and enjoying our current crop of beans, cucumbers, and spinach. Thankfully we had this planted months before the Corona virus panic.

    My daughters 6th birthday is coming up in about a month and chances are no one will be able to come due to the social distancing laws. I feel for her but will make the best of it we can. Try and do something special at home, skype the grand parents etc.

    And I am just trying to do the best I can to keep the kids out of my wifes hair while she works.

    Reply

  • I’m stuck doing a job I hate… frontline workers… yes because retail is essential… getting rude ass customers in face Daly while my employer could care less about my or my order teammates safety. Then I get to go home to a partner that treats me like dirt and and a very high maintenance toddler who won’t let me sleep…. so at the moment life could only get better with a eternal nightcap….
    so if you are young single and stuck at home now with food power and the internet with some games count yourself lucky.

    Reply

  • Uber is an immoral (well, above and beyond the usual, anyway) company that uses workers as contractors so it doesn’t have to abide by workplace law. an Uber office also had separate toilets for drivers and it’s office workers. just thought i’d mention.

    Reply

    • this should be put front and centre extremely clearly in the “article”. its rather misleading to state that you just have to fill out a survey for a “chance” to win when its not randomly selected.

      Reply
Show more comments

Log in to comment on this story!

Log in to Kotaku to:

  • Comment on stories

By logging in, you can access these features throughout our network.

Back to Login? Click here

Email newsletters will contain a brief summary of our top stories, plus details of competitions and reader events.

Back to Login? Click here

Subscribe to our newsletter!

By subscribing you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.