Recreating Gundam Box Art With Gundam Models

Gundam models have excellent box art. Twitter user Cody has brought classic mecha art to life with a three-dimensional plastic model.

The result is very impressive — and the painting alone took 15 hours.

As you can see Cody painted the model to resemble the flat box art.

Cody has done other pieces that, likewise, are recreations of art using models.

Follow Cody here for more excellent model paint jobs!