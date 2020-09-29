See Games Differently

Report: Cyberpunk 2077 Developers Will Be Crunching, Despite Promises They Wouldn’t

Luke Plunkett

Published 1 hour ago: September 30, 2020 at 8:30 am
Image: Cyberpunk 2077
In May 2019, Cyberpunk 2077 developers CD Projekt Red promised staff that there would be no mandatory crunch as the game neared completion. A month later, the same promise was made. Now? A report says they’re being told it’s time to crunch.

In a move that will surprise few, least of all followers of the exploits of capitalism in the pandemic age, the studio’s previously volunteer-only crunch policy has now reportedly become mandatory, as CDPR rush to get the game’s bugs squished before Cyberpunk’s scheduled release date in November.

According to Bloomberg, the change in policy was sent to staff in an email, and means everyone was now expected to be completing “your typical amount of work and one day of the weekend.” That extra work will, at least in this case, be paid (many other studios do not pay extra for periods of crunch).

Addressing the fact this goes directly against promises made only a year ago, studio head Adam Badowski writes in the email:

I take it upon myself to receive the full backlash for the decision. I know this is in direct opposition to what we’ve said about crunch. It’s also in direct opposition to what I personally grew to believe a while back — that crunch should never be the answer. But we’ve extended all other possible means of navigating the situation.

One of the assumed reasons CDPR went so public with those promises last year was to assure staff that the studio was a more “humane” place to work compared to other developers. To make that pledge then break it is…yeah.

  • Honestly, there are so many games coming out between now and the end of the year. Just delay it again. Your sales will not be impacted, everyone will still want this game

    • Yeah, how much time are they gaining with one extra day per week for the next month and a half? Delay by that amount of time (fuckit, double it) and get better quality work out of your devs than when they’re crunching.

      This is a shit move. I mean, good that they’re paying, where others reportedly don’t? But fuck me that’s a really low bar to cross. I mean, not paying people for their time is so low it’s buried in the floor, it’s either illegal or should be. No credit deserved there.

      This industry infatuation with release dates being set in stone is infuriating. It’s pretty well understood that sometimes you can have something done fast, or you can have something done right, but for some reason it’s almost universally considered better for it to be done fast than right, to meet advertised deadlines?

      Why is that? Is it because there are no penalties for releasing a lower-quality product that requires patching? Because it only affects consumers?

