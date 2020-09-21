How Much You’ll Pay For Third-Party RTX 3080, 3090 Cards In Australia

Getting a Founders Edition RTX card is pretty damn hard anywhere in the world. So if you’re looking for an RTX 3080 or 3090 in Australia, you’ll need to buy a third-party model instead. And as you’d expect, the prices for those can vary. A lot.

While Nvidia outlined the MSRPs for their Founders Edition cards — $809 for the RTX 3070, $1139 for the RTX 3080 and $2429 for the RTX 3090 — there’s nothing forcing third-party partners to stick to those prices. Often, the real cost to the end user is much higher.

And given the enormous amount of interest in the RTX 30-series cards, the partner cards are going for broke. Literally.

Above is a shot from Computer Alliance, one of the many Australian e-retailers selling partner cards. As you can see, RTX 3080 models can be massively over the $1139 that Nvidia was charging. That’s a byproduct of supply and demand — there’s not a lot of cards, especially once bots and cooking groups get involved, and the amount of interest around gaming PCs and upgrades this year has been at an all-time high.

So to help out, here’s how much you’ll pay at most of the major Australian retailers for RTX 3080 and 3090 models. We’ll update as more prices become available, and in mid-October when the RTX 3070 arrives down under.

PLE Computers: RTX 3080 Pricing

Based primarily out of Western Australia with a single store in Victoria, PLE Computers are offering the closest boards to RRP pricing at the time of writing. As you’d expect, stock is pretty much out of everything, so any orders will be allocated to future shipments.

If you’re wondering what the difference between the boards is, the answer is generally power. The higher priced models are generally designed to eek out a bit of extra performance by pushing more power. The MSI Gaming X Trio, according to one review, sucked as much as 450 watts when overclocked and the fans are going at full blast. Runs pretty cool, though.

PC Case Gear: RTX 3080 Pricing

Shortages are so extreme that all listings on the PC Case Gear website say “your preorder can be cancelled at any time”. I’d be fuming if that happened to me.

The Gigabyte, ASUS and MSI prices all look about the same. I think you’re either buying one of those cards, or going for ZOTAC/eVGA at this point.

Scorptec: RTX 3080 Pricing

One of the major Victorian retailers, Scorptec has 12 RTX 3080 models on sale. Naturally, there aren’t any models available at the time of writing — everything is on back order.

Umart: RTX 3080 Pricing

One of the bigger retailers on the East Coast, Umart has fairly slim pickings with only five models up for preorder.

Some of the cards are also listed as being discounted from $1699, which is ridiculous.

Mwave: RTX 3080 Pricing

The only retailer to have Founders Edition cards, the Sydney-based Mwave has seven separate models (not counting the FE 3080). The next round of stock isn’t expected until October, according to the notes on each listing.

MSY’s website notes that they’ve sold out of their initial stock, and there’s no listings up on their site. One user on the r/nvidia subreddit noted that the company isn’t expecting to have the 30-series cards back in stock for two or three months. Ouch.

Computers & Parts Land (CPL)

Another Victorian-based retailer, CPL has several RTX 3080 models up for sale. Most are around the same price range, although the ASUS ROG Strix is pushing almost RTX 2080 Ti-launch levels of pricing.

Do not pay $1699 for an RTX 3080.

Centercom

Another Victorian retailer, Centercom only has two listings for the RTX 3080, along with two-prebuilt systems. Their listings also have the “Don’t Pay $1,499 ” notes on them, which is just absurd for cards that are less than a week old internationally.

So if you want a RTX 3080 preorder in Australia, and you missed your chances with the Founders Edition raffle, this is what it’ll really cost you. I’ll update this story when AIB pricing for the 3090 and 3070 cards drops.

Were there any stores or listings missed that you think we should include? Let us know in the comments!