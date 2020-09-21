Getting a Founders Edition RTX card is pretty damn hard anywhere in the world. So if you’re looking for an RTX 3080 or 3090 in Australia, you’ll need to buy a third-party model instead. And as you’d expect, the prices for those can vary. A lot.
While Nvidia outlined the MSRPs for their Founders Edition cards — $809 for the RTX 3070, $1139 for the RTX 3080 and $2429 for the RTX 3090 — there’s nothing forcing third-party partners to stick to those prices. Often, the real cost to the end user is much higher.
And given the enormous amount of interest in the RTX 30-series cards, the partner cards are going for broke. Literally.
Above is a shot from Computer Alliance, one of the many Australian e-retailers selling partner cards. As you can see, RTX 3080 models can be massively over the $1139 that Nvidia was charging. That’s a byproduct of supply and demand — there’s not a lot of cards, especially once bots and cooking groups get involved, and the amount of interest around gaming PCs and upgrades this year has been at an all-time high.
So to help out, here’s how much you’ll pay at most of the major Australian retailers for RTX 3080 and 3090 models. We’ll update as more prices become available, and in mid-October when the RTX 3070 arrives down under.
PLE Computers: RTX 3080 Pricing
Based primarily out of Western Australia with a single store in Victoria, PLE Computers are offering the closest boards to RRP pricing at the time of writing. As you’d expect, stock is pretty much out of everything, so any orders will be allocated to future shipments.
- ZOTAC GAMING GeForce RTX3080 Trinity 10GB GDDR6X – $1139
- eVGA GeForce RTX3080 XC3 Black 10GB GDDR6X – $1139
- eVGA GeForce RTX3080 XC3 10GB GDDR6X – $1169
- eVGA GeForce RTX3080 XC3 Ultra Gaming 10GB GDDR6X – $1199
- eVGA GeForce RTX3080 FTW3 10GB GDDR6X – $1229
- eVGA GeForce RTX3080 FTW3 Ultra 10GB GDDR6X – $1259
- MSI GeForce RTX3080 VENTUS 3X 10GB GDDR6X – $1379
- ASUS GeForce RTX3080 TUF Gaming 10GB GDDR6X – $1399
- Gigabyte GeForce RTX3080 Eagle OC 10GB GDDR6X – $1399
- Gigabyte GeForce RTX3080 Gaming OC 10GB GDDR6X – $1469
- MSI GeForce RTX3080 GAMING X Trio 10GB GDDR6X – $1469
If you’re wondering what the difference between the boards is, the answer is generally power. The higher priced models are generally designed to eek out a bit of extra performance by pushing more power. The MSI Gaming X Trio, according to one review, sucked as much as 450 watts when overclocked and the fans are going at full blast. Runs pretty cool, though.
PC Case Gear: RTX 3080 Pricing
Shortages are so extreme that all listings on the PC Case Gear website say “your preorder can be cancelled at any time”. I’d be fuming if that happened to me.
- Galax GeForce RTX 3080 SG (1-Click OC) 10GB: $1299
- MSI GeForce RTX 3080 Ventus 3X OC 10GB: $1379
- ASUS GeForce RTX 3080 TUF Gaming 10GB: $1399
- Gigabyte GeForce RTX 3080 Eagle OC 10GB: $1399
- Gigabyte GeForce RTX 3080 Gaming OC 10GB: $1469
- MSI GeForce RTX 3080 Gaming X Trio OC 10GB: $1469
The Gigabyte, ASUS and MSI prices all look about the same. I think you’re either buying one of those cards, or going for ZOTAC/eVGA at this point.
Scorptec: RTX 3080 Pricing
One of the major Victorian retailers, Scorptec has 12 RTX 3080 models on sale. Naturally, there aren’t any models available at the time of writing — everything is on back order.
- Zotac Gaming GeForce RTX 3080 Trinity: $1379
- GALAX GeForce RTX 3080 SG (1-Click OC), 10GB: $1379
- MSI GeForce RTX 3080 VENTUS 3X 10G OC, 10GB: $1379
- EVGA GeForce RTX 3080 XC3 Black Gaming, 10GB: $1379
- EVGA GeForce RTX 3080 XC3 Gaming, 10GB: $1399
- ASUS TUF GAMING GeForce RTX 3080, 10GB: $1399
- Gigabyte GeForce RTX 3080 EAGLE OC 10GB: $1399
- EVGA GeForce RTX 3080 XC3 Ultra Gaming, 10GB: $1449
- Gigabyte GeForce RTX 3080 GAMING OC 10G, 10GB: $1469
- MSI GeForce RTX 3080 GAMING X TRIO 10G, 10GB: $1469
- EVGA GeForce RTX 3080 FTW3 Gaming, 10GB: $1479
- EVGA GeForce RTX 3080 FTW3 Ultra Gaming, 10GB: $1499
Umart: RTX 3080 Pricing
One of the bigger retailers on the East Coast, Umart has fairly slim pickings with only five models up for preorder.
- MSI GeForce RTX 3080 Ventus 3X 10G Graphics Card: $1499
- Gigabyte GeForce RTX 3080 Eagle OC 10G Graphics Card: $1499
- Asus GeForce RTX 3080 TUF Gaming 10G Graphics Card: $1499
- MSI GeForce RTX 3080 Gaming X Trio 10G Graphics Card: $1599
- Gigabyte GeForce RTX 3080 Gaming OC 10G Graphics Card: $1599
Some of the cards are also listed as being discounted from $1699, which is ridiculous.
Mwave: RTX 3080 Pricing
The only retailer to have Founders Edition cards, the Sydney-based Mwave has seven separate models (not counting the FE 3080). The next round of stock isn’t expected until October, according to the notes on each listing.
- GALAX GeForce RTX 3080 SG 1-Click OC 10GB Video Card: $1299
- MSI GeForce RTX 3080 VENTUS 3X OC 10GB Video Card: $1379
- PNY GeForce RTX 3080 XLR8 Gaming EPIC-X RGB 10GB Video Card: $1399
- ASUS GeForce RTX 3080 TUF Gaming 10GB Video Card: $1399
- Gigabyte GeForce RTX 3080 EAGLE OC 10GB Video Card: $1399
- Gigabyte GeForce RTX 3080 GAMING OC 10GB Video Card: $1469
- MSI GeForce RTX 3080 GAMING X TRIO 10GB Video Card: $1469
MSY
MSY’s website notes that they’ve sold out of their initial stock, and there’s no listings up on their site. One user on the r/nvidia subreddit noted that the company isn’t expecting to have the 30-series cards back in stock for two or three months. Ouch.
Computers & Parts Land (CPL)
Another Victorian-based retailer, CPL has several RTX 3080 models up for sale. Most are around the same price range, although the ASUS ROG Strix is pushing almost RTX 2080 Ti-launch levels of pricing.
- MSI GeForce RTX 3080 VENTUS 3X 10G OC Graphics Card: $1379
- ASUS TUF GeForce RTX 3080 10GB Graphics Card TUF-RTX3080-10G-GAMING: $1399
- Gigabyte GeForce RTX 3080 EAGLE OC 10GB Graphics Card GV-N3080EAGLE OC-10GD: $1399
- Gigabyte GeForce RTX 3080 GAMING OC 10GB Graphics Card GV-N3080GAMING OC-10GD: $1469
- MSI GeForce RTX 3080 Gaming X TRIO 10G Graphics Card: $1469
- ASUS TUF Gaming GeForce RTX 3080 OC Graphics Card TUF-RTX3080-O10G-GAMING: $1499
- ASUS GeForce RTX 3080 10GB ROG STRIX Graphics Card ROG-STRIX-RTX3080-10G-GAMING: $1699
Do not pay $1699 for an RTX 3080.
Centercom
Another Victorian retailer, Centercom only has two listings for the RTX 3080, along with two-prebuilt systems. Their listings also have the “Don’t Pay
$1,499” notes on them, which is just absurd for cards that are less than a week old internationally.
- Asus GeForce RTX 3080 TUF 10GB Gaming Graphics Card: $1399
- Gigabyte GeForce RTX 3080 GAMING OC 10G Graphics Card: $1469
So if you want a RTX 3080 preorder in Australia, and you missed your chances with the Founders Edition raffle, this is what it’ll really cost you. I’ll update this story when AIB pricing for the 3090 and 3070 cards drops.
Were there any stores or listings missed that you think we should include? Let us know in the comments!
Log in to comment on this story!Log in