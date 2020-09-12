Nvidia Backflips: RTX 3080, 3090 FE Cards Will Be Sold In Australia

After initially telling consumers, retailers and confirming via email that the Founders Edition RTX cards would not be sold in Australia, Nvidia has backflipped.

A Nvidia representative has officially informed Aussies that at least one retailer, the Sydney-based Mwave, will have stock of the FE versions of the RTX 3080.

It’s not known at this stage how large the allocation is.

However, for Australians upset at the original decision, this is welcome news. It also squares off almost two weeks of confused messaging following the official RTX 3090, 3080 and 3070 reveal.

On September 4, Nvidia’s Australian communications team told Kotaku Australia over email that the FE cards wouldn’t be sold locally:

One thing to note is that, at this time, Founders Edition GPUs are not available in Australia, however there will be a wide range of models from our partners at launch for the RTX 3090, 3080 and 3070 GPUs.

Nvidia also confirmed at the time that there were no plans to sell FE cards locally. But that information hadn’t been seeded down to Nvidia’s support team, who continued telling customers that the FE cards would be sold in Australia.

On September 7, Nvidia’s ANZ team officially told customers via their Facebook page that the cards wouldn’t be sold locally, corroborating the original report.

When contacted for comment, Nvidia provided the following statement:

After listening to the feedback from our loyal fans, we are excited to announce that we have been able to secure GeForce RTX 3080 (MSRP $1,139.00) and GeForce RTX 3090 (MSRP $2,429.00) Founders Edition Cards to be made available to our Australian and New Zealand customers. Since we expect considerable demand, the cards will be available on a first in basis from Mwave (https://www.mwave.com.au/catalog/nvidia-geforce-nvzone)and will be available to purchase from Thursday the 17th of September at 11.00pm AEST for the GeForce RTX 3080 and Thursday the 24th of September at 11.00pm AEST for the GeForce RTX 3090, at the same time as general availability of partner cards for both GPUs.

An official release hasn’t gone out yet, and Nvidia’s social team hasn’t communicated the change in availability on their official Nvidia ANZ Facebook or Twitter accounts.

The company also confirmed Saturday morning Australian time that the review date for the Founders Edition cards was being pushed back by 48 hours to allow press more time to complete their coverage.

Nvidia also provided a release date for the RTX 3070, saying it will be available internationally from October 15.