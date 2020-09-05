Shenmue Is Getting The Anime Treatment

Why play Shenmue when you can watch Shenmue? Crunchyroll announced today that it will be partnering with Adult Swim to develop an anime series based on the iconic action-adventure games.

Shenmue: The Animation is a 13-episode series that retells the story of video game protagonist Ryo Hazuki as he hunts down his father’s murderer. Japanese studio Telecom Animation Film (Lupin III, Tower of God) will handle the production with direction from Sakurai Chikara (One Punch Man, Food Wars). Shenmue creator Yu Suzuki has also joined the project as an executive producer.

An air date for Shenmue: The Animation has not been set. More details are expected during tomorrow’s online Crunchyroll Expo panel.