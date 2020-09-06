‘Shop Contest: Cleaning Robot

Yesterday, I wrote a small post about a robot I found in the Avengers game. This robot, like a robot you can find in Destiny, sweeps and sweeps and sweeps. Poor bastard. Let’s help it out.

Comparing The Sweeping Robots Found In The Avengers And Destiny Back when Destiny first released I remember a lone robot sweeping 24/7 in a back corner of the Tower. Over time this robot became a fan favourite, even getting official merchandise. And in what appears to be a nod to that bot, the new Avengers game also has a sweeping... Read more

Your challenge this week: Send this sweeping robot to other games.

I mean, it will still have to sweep, mainly because that is what it has been programmed to do, but at least it can sweep in new places. Hell on Earth might not be the safest place, but it ain’t boring!

Also, here’s your very own robot. Enjoy!

Image: Marvel / Square Enix / Kotaku

Next week, I’ll pick a winner and some of my favourites.

Please note that the image submissions rules have changed just a little bit. We’re looking for images that are 800 pixels wide now!