‘Shop Contest: Getting A PS5, Winners!

Last week, I challenged you all to create images featuring the pain, confusion, and frustration many felt while trying to pre-order PS5s. And as usual, you all (well… most of you) did a great job!

Our winning image this week comes from Richardrae1 who depicts the famous battle, you know the one. The Battle At PS5 Launch At The Jersey City Best Buy Parking Lot. Many PS5s never made it home that night.

Image: See above

You know, while all of you did a good job this week of depicting the pain folks put up with trying to pre-order a PS5, I did nothing something inaccurate in all of them. They all contained PS5s. Based on what I understand, most folks never got close to getting one.

Anyway, you can check out the original post to see all the entries, but here are some of my favourites.

And finally, Bob the Rock wins nothing and makes me regret ending the Banned For Life Club... (Image: See above)

That’s it for this week’s contest! If your creation didn’t win, don’t worry! There’s always tomorrow when I’ll be back with a new ‘Shop Contest.

