See Games Differently

‘Shop Contest: Lonely Crash Bandicoot, Winners!

Zack Zwiezen

Published 4 hours ago: September 6, 2020 at 7:35 am -
Filed to:contest
crash bandicootkotaku shop contestlonelyphotoshopshop contestwinners
Image: Kotaku
Image: Kotaku

Last week I asked you all to take a strange and sad image of Crash Bandicoot all alone and have some fun with it. You all delivered. Crash still looks sad and lonely, but at least he’s getting to visit some cool, new places!

Our winning image this week comes from MonoArtan who subtly improves on a movie I hear some folks like.

MonoArtan (Image: See Above)

A fantastic bunch of entries this week! I’m always impressed by how you folk are able to take a single image in so many different directions. And outside of like two images, they weren’t terrible and hideous creations that I want to burn with fire. That’s nice!

Anyway, you can check out the original post to see all the entries, but here are some of my favourites.

Bob The Rock...you still get nothing. (Image: See Above)

That’s it for this week’s contest! If your creation didn’t win, don’t worry! There’s always tomorrow when I’ll be back with a new ‘Shop Contest.

And check out all our previous winners here!

Share this Story
Get our Newsletter

Log in to comment on this story!

Log in to Kotaku to:

  • Comment on stories

By logging in, you can access these features throughout our network.

Back to Login? Click here

Email newsletters will contain a brief summary of our top stories, plus details of competitions and reader events.

Back to Login? Click here

Subscribe to our newsletter!

By subscribing you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.