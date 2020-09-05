‘Shop Contest: Lonely Crash Bandicoot, Winners!

Last week I asked you all to take a strange and sad image of Crash Bandicoot all alone and have some fun with it. You all delivered. Crash still looks sad and lonely, but at least he’s getting to visit some cool, new places!

Our winning image this week comes from MonoArtan who subtly improves on a movie I hear some folks like.

MonoArtan (Image: See Above)

A fantastic bunch of entries this week! I’m always impressed by how you folk are able to take a single image in so many different directions. And outside of like two images, they weren’t terrible and hideous creations that I want to burn with fire. That’s nice!

Anyway, you can check out the original post to see all the entries, but here are some of my favourites.

Bob The Rock...you still get nothing. (Image: See Above)

That’s it for this week’s contest! If your creation didn’t win, don’t worry! There’s always tomorrow when I’ll be back with a new ‘Shop Contest.

And check out all our previous winners here!