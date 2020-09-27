‘Shop Contest: Mario Action Figure

You’ve seen Mario in LEGO form, you’ve of course seen him in video game form and you’ve probably seen him in his animated form. But now he’s a big toy that makes noises.

Don’t slip up, get your Super Mario Bros. It's-a Me, Mario Action Figure today! With over 30 phrases and sound effects, you and Mario will both be saying wahoo! ⭐: https://t.co/j2gxB08jR2 pic.twitter.com/I4VETEksj4 — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) September 25, 2020

On Friday, Nintendo posted a tweet advertising the Mario action figure. Apparently, this thing has been out for a few months? Well, I had no idea. And based on how excited that kid playing with the toy looks, he’s surprised too! Anyway, let’s-a-go have some fun with this new-ish version of Mario.

Your challenge this week: Add Action Figure Mario to stuff.

Don’t worry about cutting out a nice Mario to use in Photoshop, I already took care of that. You, as always, are welcome. What would you do without me?

Photo: Nintendo

Photo: Nintendo

Next week, I’ll pick a winner and some of my favourites.

Please note that the image submissions rules have changed just a little bit. We’re looking for images that are 800 pixels wide now!