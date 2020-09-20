‘Shop Contest: Talk Like A Pirate Day, Winners!

Last week, I asked you folks to create some pirate-themed images so we would be ready for today, which is Talk Like A Pirate Day. Sometimes I plan these things out!

Our winning image this week comes from Richardrae1 who shows us why Doom’s demons are better off staying on Mars.

Image: See above

Wait..just a second. *Clears throat.*

Arr, you all be doing such-a fine job of things this week, I mights even say you deserve some medals. So‘n the spirit of being kinder than the ol’pirates of yesteday’s waters, I be sharing some award with’ya bastards down below.

And as always, you can sail on o’er here to take a gander at all of last week’s entries. Arr, be careful over in those waters, for their be Sonics a’plenty. More sonics than any one man be needin’, if you ask me.

Yoda's Neglected Brother be winning a medal for this one.

Neuroplastique best not walk the plank goofy stanced.

PCDania should get a bigger boat before they be shark huntin.

Shindeiru sent a pirate to get a pirate, a worthy plan!

sciteach be creating art over, aye.

Mrichston creates the perfect crewmate: A barrel of rum! Yarh!

C.J. Emerson shares a drawing of the deadliest pirate I eva mets!

Cecil Banon should walk the plank for his past crimes!

Greased Scotsman be asking about love on a battlefield and I be telling them I donst know.

And finally, Bob The Rock will be thrown in the brig for this nasty bit o' work they be sharing with us all.

That’s it for this week’s contest! If your creation didn’t win, don’t worry! There’s always tomorrow when I’ll be back with a new ‘Shop Contest.

