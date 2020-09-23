Sony Confirms There’s No Free PS5 Upgrade For PS4 Spider-Man Players

There are still a lot of questions surrounding Spider-Man on PlayStation 5. The good news? We have answers. The bad news? Well, the answers themselves.

As of now, there is no upgrade path to get the graphically-upgraded Spider-Man Remastered on PlayStation 5 for players who already own the original Spider-Man on PlayStation 4, according to a statement provided to Kotaku by Sony.

Here’s the statement in full:

Marvel’s Spider-Man: Remastered is an enhanced version of Marvel’s Spider-Man, and is included as part of Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales Ultimate Edition for the PlayStation 5. In addition, players who purchase Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales on PlayStation 4 can upgrade at no additional cost to the PS5 version of Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales and can take advantage of a paid-upgrade to download Marvel’s Spider-Man: Remastered. There are no plans currently to offer Marvel’s-Spider-Man: Remastered as a standalone. Players with a copy of Marvel’s Spider-Man for PS4 can purchase Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales Ultimate Edition to experience Marvel’s Spider-Man: Remastered on PS5. Marvel’s Spider-Man for PS4 also will be backwards compatible on PS5.

Got that?

Not only is there not a free upgrade for the PS4 game. They can’t even just buy it, according to Sony’s statement.

PS4 Spider-Man owners who want to play the upgraded version of the Peter Parker game on PS5 need to buy the $US70 ($99) Ultimate Edition of Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales, because that’s the only offering Sony is selling that includes the remaster.

Things get a little strange when other versions of Miles Morales enter the equation. By purchasing Miles Morales on PlayStation 4, players will also gain access to the PlayStation 5 version free of charge, but that’s just for Miles.

From there, a $US20 ($28) “paid upgrade” will bump standard versions of Miles Morales up to the Ultimate Edition, which gives them the PS5 upgrade of the PS4 Peter Parker game.

“The paid upgrade offer is eligible both if you’re upgrading from PS4 to PS5 and if you buy the standard Miles Morales edition on PS5,” Sony said in a follow-up statement.

Sony notes that the PS4 version of Spider-Man will run on PS5. It’s just not the upgraded version. If you want Spider-Man Remastered, you’re going to have to buy Miles Morales at some point.