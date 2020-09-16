See Games Differently

Sony Teases God Of War Sequel For 2021

Nathan Grayson

Published 35 mins ago: September 17, 2020 at 6:45 am -
Filed to:god of war
playstation 5sony
Image: Sony
Today, during its PlayStation 5 showcase, Sony teased a new God of War  for PlayStation 5.

A vanishingly brief trailer displayed the God of War logo with runes in it. You could then hear (but not see) Kratos saying “You must prepare yourself.” After that, the words “Ragnarok is coming” appeared on the screen in a font worryingly close to the Papyrus variant used in James Cameron’s Avatar.

I’m sure Ragnarok will be a wonderful time for all involved. It’s coming sometime in 2021 (and also in the game).

