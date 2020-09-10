Steep Studio Announces Riders Republic, A Multiplayer Extreme Sports Game

Ubisoft’s “one more thing” for today’s Forward broadcast was Riders Republic, the next game from Steep developers Ubisoft Annecy. It’s heading to PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, Stadia, and the Epic Games Store on Febuary 25, 2021.

The studio was reported to have been working on a sequel to Steep earlier this year, and this appears to be it. In addition to winter sports like snowboarding and skiing, Riders Republic will also feature dirtbiking.

Riders Republic will allow players to extreme sport their way through American national park locations like Bryce Canyon, Yosemite Valley, Sequoia Park, Zion, Canyonlands, Mammoth Mountain, and Grand Teton.

Multiplayer in Riders Republic will bring together dozens of like-minded individuals in both scheduled races and randomised pop-up events known as Community Jams. All in all, it looks to be a wild follow-up to Steep’s relatively measured take on extreme sports.