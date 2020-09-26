Street Fighter’s Ryu Wearing A Thong… In T-Shirt Form

See Games Differently

Brian Ashcraft

Published 1 hour ago: September 26, 2020 at 11:30 pm
As the virtual Tokyo Game Show grinds on, leave it to Capcom to spice things up with Ryu’s butt cheeks.

As spotted by Twitter user GaijinHunter, Capcom has greenlit a collab t-shirt that is all business in the front with the word “Shoryuken” emblazoned on the front…

Screenshot: Capcom

…and a party in the back with Ryu’s tush.

Screenshot: Capcom

Here’s the dramatic close-up.

Screenshot: Capcom

Perhaps the best thing about this is that the t-shirt is going on sale in Japan with Street Fighter-branded protein supplements.

Screenshot: Capcom

Bulk up so your butt will be rock hard like Ryu’s! 

Screenshot: Capcom
