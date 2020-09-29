See Games Differently

Target Has Cancelled A Bunch Of Previously Confirmed Xbox Series X Preorders

2

Alice Clarke

Published 35 mins ago: September 29, 2020 at 12:13 pm -
Filed to:pre-orders
targetxbox series x
xbox series x price
Image: Microsoft

It’s Tuesday, September 29 — do you know where your Xbox Series X preorder is?

Preordering the next generation of consoles has been chaotic to say the least. From PS5’s hasty announcement (and then almost instant sell out), to the crashing of websites and yo-yo-esque nature of the Series X pre-orders, the whole thing has been very 2020.

Much like 2020, which started full of hope, before the rug was suddenly pulled from under us, it turns out a confirmation email is more of an aspirational suggestion. This week some customers who preordered their console from Target have been getting follow-ups to their confirmation emails, informing them that “your order has been cancelled due to insufficient stock.” The emails also say a refund for their deposit would be coming within the next seven business days.

Target was one of the few retailers to take full payment of $749 at the time of preordering.

Having a week between confirmation and rejection is unusual. It’s unclear how many confirmations have been rescinded, how many consoles retailers got, or whether Target had their orders cut.

Kotaku Australia reached out to Target for comment but they did not respond in time for publication.

So far it only appears to be Microsoft’s premium Xbox Series X that has been affected by these cancellations. We haven’t heard anything about the comparatively more affordable Xbox Series S pre-orders being cancelled.

Both the Xbox Series X and S are expected to be on shelves (or in mailboxes) on November 10, two days before the release of Sony’s PlayStation 5 on November 12. For more information on what to expect from the consoles on release date, check out our comprehensive coverage here.

Have any of you had your preorder cancelled? How was your preordering experience? What do you think retailers could learn from this experience? Let us know in the comments.

About the Author

Alice Clarke

Alice Clarke is a freelance journalist, producer and presenter, as well as co-curator of the PAX Aus Diversity Lounge. In her spare time she plays the drums, builds Lego, attempts to conquer the UK in Forza Horizon 4 and watches an unhealthy amount of television. Follow her on Twitter @Alicedkc.

Comments

  • Geez that sucks, I would be interested to see what the stock numbers are for all the consoles this year.

    I got my confirmation (JB and PS5) within 10 minutes of laying down my order but I’m under no illusion that I’m guaranteed one on release.
    I’m going to be checking my email periodically after reading about this though.

    Reply

  • I secured a Telstra All Access for December delivery and as they were still available to be ordered for days after I confirmed mine, I am hoping I am safe (remembering this is for DECEMBER not November). That being said, if there’s not enough for the November release and they need to fulfill those preorders with December orders, anything can happen.

    I guess the bottom line is, until you’re powering up your console in the comfort of your own home, who knows when/if you’ll be getting it.

    Reply
