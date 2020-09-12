That’s Seven Years Of Bad Luck

This week on Snapshots we have a wide and varied selection of screenshots from a bunch of games, including some photos from Control, The Last of Us, Fallout 76, and Red Dead Redemption II.

Red Dead Redemption 2 (Screenshot: Harvey Hill (Email)

Gran Turismo Sport (Screenshot: Heath Gardner (Email)

“Don’t worry, I can’t imagine the next 5 to 10 years of your life being filled with terrible violence, death, and suffering!”

Kotaku Snapshots is a weekly look at some of the best, funniest and coolest screenshots players have taken in their favourite games.

If you have a cool screenshot you want to share with me, I’m @Zwiezenz on Twitter. Or post your photos on Twitter using the hashtag #Ksnapshots. You can also email me. Please provide a screenshot, a name, and the game’s title OR a link to the photo with that info.