See Games Differently

The Art Of Marvel’s Avengers

Luke Plunkett

Published 1 hour ago: September 23, 2020 at 3:27 pm -
Filed to:art
The Avengers
Image: Marvel/Square Enix

While working with a licensed property like The Avengers means you don’t need to imagine everything from scratch, there’s still a ton of work that went into designing and fleshing out the setting for Crystal Dynamics’ latest game.

Below you’ll find a cross-section of work that went into The Avengers’ development, from environment design to character art to storyboards.

It features pieces from Brenoch Adams, Sean Vo, Brandon Russell, Kanish Palathingal, Jeff Adams, Michael Bayton, Brandon Stricker and Kenrick Leung, and it’s all also featured in the game’s art book, which is available now.

By Michael Bayton, Brandon Russell & Kanish Palathingal (Illustration: Marvel’s Avengers - The Art of the Game by Paul Davies, published by Titan Books © 2020 MARVEL)
By Brandon Russell (Illustration: Marvel’s Avengers - The Art of the Game by Paul Davies, published by Titan Books © 2020 MARVEL)
By Jeff Adams (Illustration: Marvel’s Avengers - The Art of the Game by Paul Davies, published by Titan Books © 2020 MARVEL)
By Brandon Stricker, Brenoch Adams, Kenrick Leung (Illustration: Marvel’s Avengers - The Art of the Game by Paul Davies, published by Titan Books © 2020 MARVEL)
By Brandon Russell (Illustration: Marvel’s Avengers - The Art of the Game by Paul Davies, published by Titan Books © 2020 MARVEL)
By Brenoch Adams (Illustration: Marvel’s Avengers - The Art of the Game by Paul Davies, published by Titan Books © 2020 MARVEL)
By Brenoch Adams & Kenrick Leung (Illustration: Marvel’s Avengers - The Art of the Game by Paul Davies, published by Titan Books © 2020 MARVEL)
By Kendrick Leung (Illustration: Marvel’s Avengers - The Art of the Game by Paul Davies, published by Titan Books © 2020 MARVEL)
By Brandon Russell (Illustration: Marvel’s Avengers - The Art of the Game by Paul Davies, published by Titan Books © 2020 MARVEL)
By Jeff Adams (Illustration: Marvel’s Avengers - The Art of the Game by Paul Davies, published by Titan Books © 2020 MARVEL)
By Sean Vo (Illustration: Marvel’s Avengers - The Art of the Game by Paul Davies, published by Titan Books © 2020 MARVEL)
By Brenoch Adams (Illustration: Marvel’s Avengers - The Art of the Game by Paul Davies, published by Titan Books © 2020 MARVEL)
By Brenoch Adams (Illustration: Marvel’s Avengers - The Art of the Game by Paul Davies, published by Titan Books © 2020 MARVEL)
By Brenoch Adams (Illustration: Marvel’s Avengers - The Art of the Game by Paul Davies, published by Titan Books © 2020 MARVEL)
Share this Story
Get our Newsletter

Log in to comment on this story!

Log in to Kotaku to:

  • Comment on stories

By logging in, you can access these features throughout our network.

Back to Login? Click here

Email newsletters will contain a brief summary of our top stories, plus details of competitions and reader events.

Back to Login? Click here

Subscribe to our newsletter!

By subscribing you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.