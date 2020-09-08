The Internet Reacts To Xbox Series S

Today, Microsoft revealed its smallest Xbox ever, the Xbox Series S. The internet, inevitably, reacted.
Upon first glance, the console does not look like a console, but, a speaker or a washing machine, among other things…
Xbox Series S looks like a front-loading washing machine nothing will change my mind. #XboxSeriesS pic.twitter.com/VGUMD9qLN4
— Mark Medina | IGN (@Mark_Medina) September 8, 2020
— Gæbrīęlė (@bbellika) September 8, 2020
nice design pic.twitter.com/IMB1ToPNf9
— a dobradora de corote quer um fuzil (@C0ROTIN) September 8, 2020
This thing be blasting some good music ???????????????????? pic.twitter.com/4Be40aonJA
— shbz “iMainAsh” (@shbzz) September 8, 2020
Can't wait to get my hands on the secret formula pic.twitter.com/RAHdkPn9fs
— Shane (@FourScore64) September 8, 2020
— ????King Blue???? ???????????????? (@King_Shadow89) September 8, 2020
Get Ready For Next Gen
Introducing the
4TF monster
5GB Ram for games
Built for the future (weaker than a PS4 Pro)
and state of the art design, preorder NOW! pic.twitter.com/H1ZB1BaHTr
— RoninStrife "The Ghost" of Tsushima (@RoninStrife) September 8, 2020
Am I the only one who digs the Xbox Series S design? pic.twitter.com/uQBPKJvNzt
— Dav (@Davitz11) September 8, 2020
But let’s not just judge the way it looks. That’s so superficial! There are many more important things, like how much it costs.
Some folks even had design ideas to improve the little Xbox’s design.
I like it this way better pic.twitter.com/ZVKFfUhU0q
— Ian Lindsay♏ (@Tazmad7) September 8, 2020
Can you leave it like that? I believe I did a better job than your Design. pic.twitter.com/nOCfuvdOXj
— Dan Blazkowicz ???????? (@danblazk) September 8, 2020
I think these fan-made designs are way better. (You listenin’, Microsoft?)
The Xbox Series S will be released on November 10 at a reasonable $US299 ($411). That price is terrific! Its looks? Less so, in my opinion. But at that price, who cares!
