The Internet Reacts To Xbox Series S

Brian Ashcraft

Published 27 mins ago: September 8, 2020 at 9:30 pm -
Today, Microsoft revealed its smallest Xbox ever, the Xbox Series S. The internet, inevitably, reacted.

Upon first glance, the console does not look like a console, but, a speaker or a washing machine, among other things…

But let’s not just judge the way it looks. That’s so superficial! There are many more important things, like how much it costs.

Some folks even had design ideas to improve the little Xbox’s design.

I think these fan-made designs are way better. (You listenin’, Microsoft?)

The Xbox Series S will be released on November 10 at a reasonable $US299 ($411). That price is terrific! Its looks? Less so, in my opinion. But at that price, who cares!

