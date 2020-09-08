The Internet Reacts To Xbox Series S

Today, Microsoft revealed its smallest Xbox ever, the Xbox Series S. The internet, inevitably, reacted.

Upon first glance, the console does not look like a console, but, a speaker or a washing machine, among other things…

Xbox Series S looks like a front-loading washing machine nothing will change my mind. #XboxSeriesS pic.twitter.com/VGUMD9qLN4 — Mark Medina | IGN (@Mark_Medina) September 8, 2020

nice design pic.twitter.com/IMB1ToPNf9 — a dobradora de corote quer um fuzil (@C0ROTIN) September 8, 2020

This thing be blasting some good music ???????????????????? pic.twitter.com/4Be40aonJA — shbz “iMainAsh” (@shbzz) September 8, 2020

Can't wait to get my hands on the secret formula pic.twitter.com/RAHdkPn9fs — Shane (@FourScore64) September 8, 2020

Get Ready For Next Gen

Introducing the

4TF monster

5GB Ram for games

Built for the future (weaker than a PS4 Pro)

and state of the art design, preorder NOW! pic.twitter.com/H1ZB1BaHTr — RoninStrife "The Ghost" of Tsushima (@RoninStrife) September 8, 2020

Am I the only one who digs the Xbox Series S design? pic.twitter.com/uQBPKJvNzt — Dav (@Davitz11) September 8, 2020

But let’s not just judge the way it looks. That’s so superficial! There are many more important things, like how much it costs.

Some folks even had design ideas to improve the little Xbox’s design.

I like it this way better pic.twitter.com/ZVKFfUhU0q — Ian Lindsay♏ (@Tazmad7) September 8, 2020

Can you leave it like that? I believe I did a better job than your Design. pic.twitter.com/nOCfuvdOXj — Dan Blazkowicz ???????? (@danblazk) September 8, 2020

I think these fan-made designs are way better. (You listenin’, Microsoft?)

The Xbox Series S will be released on November 10 at a reasonable $US299 ($411). That price is terrific! Its looks? Less so, in my opinion. But at that price, who cares!