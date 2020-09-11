The Last Show Of Mr. Chardish Will Break Your Heart

If you haven’t had a good cry in the past few months, The Last Show of Mr. Chardish might just weedle one out of you. This upcoming ‘walking simulator’ adventure game follows the tale of Ella, a former actress rediscovering the legacy of prolific director, Robert Chardish. The stage is set as she wanders through Mr. Chardish’s old theatre, unveiling the magic of his imagination and the legacy he left behind.

Here’s the game’s intriguing, mildly heart-breaking description:

When they were young, Ella and Robert were full of dreams and ambitions. After the promising beginning of their careers, they eventually split out and cut ties. Decades later, the Actress returns to the forbidden theatre, to once more become the performer, the audience, and the muse. Attend the last show of Mr. Chardish, a famous Director reflecting on his defining moments, and her role in his life.

The story is set for an episodic release, with each chapter exploring the legacy of Robert Chardish and his brilliant worlds through letters, performances and surreal glimpses into his mind. Each chapter and journey plays out in a new artistic style from vivid landscapes to freeflying exploration segments and mechnical puzzles.

There’s toy robots, birdmen, a medieval celebration and a fantasy world filled with blooming flowers. It looks set to be a gorgeous adventure with plenty of worlds to get lost in — but with such a gorgeous and ethereal setting, prepare yourself for heartbreak. In a press release provided to Kotaku Australia by Hydra Games, The Last Show of Mr. Chardish was described as being inspired by What Remains of Edith Finch and The Vanishing of Ethan Carter.

READ MORE How Edith Finch Helped Me Deal With My Family's Dark Secret

While both games are stunning and gorgeous mystery adventures you should definitely check out, they’re also totally soul-crushing. Expect The Last Show of Mr. Chardish to feature similarly haunting secrets. As the game unfolds, you’ll learn more about the history of Ella and Robert — their true identities, and what the legacy of Mr. Chardish really is.

You can check out the surreal first trailer for the game here:

The Last Show of Mr. Chardish releases towards the end of 2020. The Act I prologue demo is free for everyone as part of PAX Online and is available to download via Steam now.