The Most Dedicated Xbox Players Can Win A Series X And A Trophy In This Competition

Microsoft is on the hunt for the most passionate and dedicated Xbox players, and there are some pretty sweet prizes up for grabs for the winners. Seriously. There’s even a trophy.

There are eight different categories, with one winner for each coming from 13 different countries — the United Kingdom, USA, Canada, Brazil, France, DACH (Germany, Austria, Switzerland), Australia, New Zealand, Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Poland and Sweden.

Some of the categories require dedication from the very start, such as the “Gamerscore Legend: Most Gamerscore earned in the lifetime of Xbox One”. Eligibility for that one runs from November 22, 2013 (the release date of the original Xbox One) until October 19, 2020. Same goes for “Achievement Conqueror: Most achievements earned in the lifetime of Xbox One”, and “Game Pass Ruler: Most Xbox Game Pass titles played in the lifetime of Xbox One”.

But, if you’re newer to the Xbox One, there are five more categories you can jump into from 5 p.m. AEST this Thursday:

Achievement Defeater: Most achievements earned during the campaign period

Gamerscore Champion: Most Gamerscore earned during the campaign period

Sea of Thieves – Legendary Captain’s Challenge: Earn as much Emissary Value as you can in Athena’s Fortune Emissary voyages (from October 2–4)

State of Decay 2: Clear the ‘Plague Hearts’ map as quickly as you can (from October 16-18)

Forza Horizon 4: Get the fastest lap on the Xbox Hall Of Fame Circuit (from September 22 to October 11)

The prize packs include an Xbox Series X, 12 months of Xbox Game Pass, a special Xbox Hall Of Fame Hoodie and, I cannot stress this enough, an actual trophy.

Like, the console is pretty cool and hard to get and stuff. But look at the trophy. Who doesn’t love trophies?

If your enthusiasm outstrips your skill (or spare time), don’t lose hope. You still stand a chance of winning a one or 12-month Xbox Game Pass subscription, just by registering your gamertag.

Do you have what it takes to win? Sign up here and view the terms and condition here. Good luck!