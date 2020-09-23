The Original Chip’s Challenge Is Free On Steam

Chip’s Challenge is one of the original legendary puzzle games. And if you haven’t played it in a while, or have a significant other or sibling you want to introduce the classic to, then I have good news.

The game is free today on Steam to celebrate the grid puzzler’s 30th anniversary. The release also coincides with the launch of DLC for Chuck’s Challenge 3D, a sequel from Chip’s Challenge creator Chuck Sommerville.

It’s been over 30 years since Chuck Sommerville created Chip’s Challenge. Today is goes free on Steam https://t.co/bSE1sY5dBo pic.twitter.com/UqLkXx3ddR — Chuck's Challenge (@ChucksChallenge) September 21, 2020

Chip’s Challenge was originally published as a launch title for the Atari Lynx, before being ported to other systems. It later became a popular title on PC, with Microsoft bundling it in the Microsoft Entertainment Pack 4 for Windows 3.1 a few years later. The original version, however, was built in 10 weeks, with Sommerville building around a third of the levels himself.

The game featured 148 top-down puzzling levels, with Chip having to navigate his way through various hazards to become a member of the Bit Busters Club. Many of the levels were timed, and some of the levels had block pushing elements similar to Sokoban.

It was ten years before a sequel to Chip’s Challenge was released. At the time, Chip’s Challenge was one of the highlight games for the Atari Lynx, and you can still buy it today locally. The Gamesmen have an original Atari Lynx cartridge available for $24.95, if you’re interested.