The Week In Games: Let’s Get Serious For A Moment

Serious Sam 4 is out this week on PC and Stadia. You know what that means? It’s time to run backwards while shooting hundreds of enemies with rockets.
I’ll never say no to some Serious Sam action. While I still prefer classic shooters like Doom, Half-Life, and Quake more, they ain’t nearly as charming as the Sam games. Even Serious Sam 3 was fun.. for a bit. But this new game looks like a bigger and wackier return to the older games.
Beyond Serious Sam 4 other stuff is coming out this week too. Check out the full list below:
Monday, September 21
Tales of Eventale | PC
Ironseed 25th Anniversary Edition | PC, Mac
California Games II | PC
Ducktopia | PC, Mac
Fred3ric | PC
Songs of Syx | PC, Mac
Tuesday, September 22
- Tennis World Tour 2 | PS4, Xbox One
- Pendragon | PC
- Rebel Galaxy Outlaw | PS4, Xbox One, Switch
- 13 Sentinels: Aegis Rim | PS4
- Pandora: Chains of Chaos | PC
- Sly Slime | PC
- Anamnesis | PC, Mac
- The Girl of Glass | A Summer Bird’s Tale | PC
- Gravity Mummy | PC
- Exploaris: Vermis Story | PC
- Way in the Stars | PC
Wednesday, September 23
Unrailed | PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC
Castlestorm II | PS4, Xbox One, Switch
The Drone Racing League Simulator | Xbox One
Rage Jump | PC
Mina & Michi | PC
Plastic Rebellion | PC
Art of Rally | PC, Mac
The Imagined Leviathan | PC, Mac
Twin Breaker: A Sacred Symbols Adventure | Switch
Orbt XL | Switch
Thursday, September 24
Little Big Workshop | Xbox One
Ginga Force | PS4
RollerCoaster Tycoon 3: Complete Edition | Switch, PC
Tears of Avia | Xbox One, PC, Mac
Gothic Murder: Adventure That Changes Destiny | PS4, Switch, PC, Mac
Going Under | PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC
Embracelet | PC
Serious Sam 4 | PC, Stadia
Dungreed | PS4, Switch
Tennis World Tour 2 | PC
Lost Ember | Switch
BioEntity | PC, Mac
The Chess Variants Club | PC, Mac
Super Monk War Z | PC
Rip Them Off | PC, Mac
Gone Viral | PC
Circadian City | PC, Mac
CROSSBOW: Bloodnight | PC
Skate Forever | PC
Going Under | Switch, PC
WARTILE | Switch
BIG-Bobby-Car: The Big Race | Switch
Gothic Murder: Adventure That Changes Destiny | Switch, PC
Alluris | Switch
Rivals of Aether | Switch
Breakpoint | Switch
Retro Classix Collection #1: Data East | Switch
Great Conqueror: Rome | Switch
Secrets of Me | Switch
Micro Pico Racers | Switch
My Diggy Dog 2 | Switch
Friday, September 25
Panzer Dragoon Remake | PC
Jet Set Knights | Switch
Trollhunters: Defenders of Arcadia | PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC
Port Royale 4 | PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC
Mafia: Definitive Edition | PS4, Xbox One, PC
Nexomon: Extinction | Xbox One
Shotgun Farmers | Xbox One
Realm of Alters | PC, Mac
Techpack | PC
BeetleQuest | PC, Mac
Neon Fusion | PC
Sainthum | PC, Mac
Car Driving School Simulator | Switch
Saturday, September 26
RoboPhobik | PC
Battle Sad Boy | PC