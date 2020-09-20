The Week In Games: Let’s Get Serious For A Moment

Serious Sam 4 is out this week on PC and Stadia. You know what that means? It’s time to run backwards while shooting hundreds of enemies with rockets.

I’ll never say no to some Serious Sam action. While I still prefer classic shooters like Doom, Half-Life, and Quake more, they ain’t nearly as charming as the Sam games. Even Serious Sam 3 was fun.. for a bit. But this new game looks like a bigger and wackier return to the older games.

Beyond Serious Sam 4 other stuff is coming out this week too. Check out the full list below:

Monday, September 21

Tales of Eventale | PC

Ironseed 25th Anniversary Edition | PC, Mac

California Games II | PC

Ducktopia | PC, Mac

Fred3ric | PC

Songs of Syx | PC, Mac

Tuesday, September 22

Tennis World Tour 2 | PS4, Xbox One

Pendragon | PC

Rebel Galaxy Outlaw | PS4, Xbox One, Switch

13 Sentinels: Aegis Rim | PS4

Pandora: Chains of Chaos | PC

Sly Slime | PC

Anamnesis | PC, Mac

The Girl of Glass | A Summer Bird’s Tale | PC

Gravity Mummy | PC

Exploaris: Vermis Story | PC

Way in the Stars | PC

Wednesday, September 23

Unrailed | PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC

Castlestorm II | PS4, Xbox One, Switch

The Drone Racing League Simulator | Xbox One

Rage Jump | PC

Mina & Michi | PC

Plastic Rebellion | PC

Art of Rally | PC, Mac

The Imagined Leviathan | PC, Mac

Twin Breaker: A Sacred Symbols Adventure | Switch

Orbt XL | Switch

Thursday, September 24

Little Big Workshop | Xbox One

Ginga Force | PS4

RollerCoaster Tycoon 3: Complete Edition | Switch, PC

Tears of Avia | Xbox One, PC, Mac

Gothic Murder: Adventure That Changes Destiny | PS4, Switch, PC, Mac

Going Under | PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC

Embracelet | PC

Serious Sam 4 | PC, Stadia

Dungreed | PS4, Switch

Tennis World Tour 2 | PC

Lost Ember | Switch

BioEntity | PC, Mac

Tennis World Tour 2 | PC

The Chess Variants Club | PC, Mac

Super Monk War Z | PC

Rip Them Off | PC, Mac

Gone Viral | PC

Circadian City | PC, Mac

CROSSBOW: Bloodnight | PC

Skate Forever | PC

Going Under | Switch, PC

WARTILE | Switch

BIG-Bobby-Car: The Big Race | Switch

Gothic Murder: Adventure That Changes Destiny | Switch, PC

Alluris | Switch

Rivals of Aether | Switch

Breakpoint | Switch

Retro Classix Collection #1: Data East | Switch

Great Conqueror: Rome | Switch

Secrets of Me | Switch

Micro Pico Racers | Switch

My Diggy Dog 2 | Switch

Friday, September 25

Panzer Dragoon Remake | PC

Jet Set Knights | Switch

Trollhunters: Defenders of Arcadia | PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC

Port Royale 4 | PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC

Mafia: Definitive Edition | PS4, Xbox One, PC

Nexomon: Extinction | Xbox One

Shotgun Farmers | Xbox One

Realm of Alters | PC, Mac

Techpack | PC

BeetleQuest | PC, Mac

Neon Fusion | PC

Sainthum | PC, Mac

Car Driving School Simulator | Switch

Saturday, September 26