The Week In Games: Lock S-Foils In Attack Position

It’s time to do some barrel rolls and other cool spaceship manoeuvres while quoting Star Wars lines, because Star Wars Squadrons comes out later this week on PS4, Xbox One and PC.

I’m very excited for Squadrons. It’s odd how, lately at least, Star Wars games have been mostly focused on people running around with lightsabers and blasters and not on the cool spaceships that have always been a part of the franchise. Back in the day, these space combat games set in the Star Wars universe were more common and I’m happy to see they aren’t fully gone.

Beyond Star Wars: Squadrons, other stuff is coming out this week too. Check out the full list below:

Monday, September 28

Undead Darlings: No Cure for Love | Switch, PC, Mac

Genshin Impact | PS4, PC, iOS, Android

Panzer Dragoon Remake | PS4

Emurinoco | PC, Mac

Stars Force | PC

Tuesday, September 29

Re:Turn – One Way Trip | PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC

The Walking Dead: Onslaught | PC, PSVR

Projection: First Light | PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC

Bacon Man: An Adventure | Switch

Bartlow’s Dead Machine | Xbox One

Spelunky 2 | PC

Warsaw | PS4

Escape Quest | PC

Astral Towers | PC

The Sojourn | PC

Alwa’s Legacy | Switch

Wednesday, September 30

Commander ‘85 | Xbox One, PC, Mac

MindSeize | Switch

Birthday of Midnight | Xbox One

Swordbreaker The Game | Xbox One

Inertial Drift | Xbox One

Feather | Xbox One

Mess Adventures | PC, Mac

Perfect Matter | PC

Takorita Meets Fries | PC, Mac

Wild Honest: A Party Game for Deeper Conversations | PC, Mac

Spaceflux | PC

XOL | PC, Mac

New Yankee 9: The Spellbook | PC

Rogue Company | PC

Detective Case and Clown Bot in: Murder in The Hotel Lisbon | Switch

????Thursday, October 1 ????

Orangeblood | PS4, Switch, Xbox One

Ys Origin | Switch

Code of Princess EX | PC

Drake Hollow | PC

Super Mario Bros. 35 | Switch

Warsaw | Switch

Tome Rush | PC

Death Tales | PC

URUZ “Return of The Er Kishi” | PC

Apathy | PC

Mygnar | PC

Union | PC

The Summoner | PC

Spherical Alliance | PC, Mac

Oraiah | PC

Ekstase | PC

NationWar2: Chronicle | PC

Space Farm | PC

Powertris | Switch

Candy Raid: The Factory | Switch

Farm, Builder | Switch

Smoots World Cup Tennis | Switch

Hot Shot Burn | Switch

Retro Classix Collection #1: Data East | Switch

The Last Days | Switch

Liege Dragon | Switch

Nubarron: The Adventure of An Unlucky Gnome | Switch

Friday, October 2

Star Wars: Squadrons | PS4, Xbox One, PC

Warsaw | Xbox One

Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time | PS4, Xbox One

Dragon Lapis | Xbox One, PC

Birthday of Midnight | Switch

Tofu Topple | PC

Raven Quest | PC

Bunker Down | PC, Mac

True Hate | PC

Grim Legends 2: Song of the Dark Swan | Switch

Let’s Sing Queen | Switch

Logic Puzzle Collection: Sudoku – Permudoku – Nonodoku | Switch

103 | Switch

Make a Killing | Switch

Saturday, October 3