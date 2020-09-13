The Week In Games: Too Many Marios!

See Games Differently

Not just one, not just two, but THREE classic Mario games are releasing this week for the Nintendo Switch.

I know a lot of folks are excited about Super Mario 3D All-Stars, but I’ve never liked Sunshine, 64 was never my jam and I already played Galaxy recently via emulation. So I’m going to pass on this collection. However, I’m excited for next year’s Super Mario 3D World rerelease on Switch. I never played the original back on Wii U because… well, I didn’t own a Wii U. I enjoyed 3D Land on 3DS a lot so more of that on a big TV sounds great.

Beyond Kingdoms of Amalur: Re-Recokoning other stuff is coming out this week too. Check out the full list below:

Monday, September 14

  • Sausage Fest | PC
  • Pixel Art Mash-Up | PC
  • The Seven Keys Escape Room | PC
  • K’nife Fight | PC
  • Biscuitts 2 | PC
  • Space Castle | PC

Tuesday, September 15

  • Vaporum: Lockdown | PC, Mac
  • Spelunky 2 | PS4
  • eFootball PES 2021 | PS4, Xbox One, PC
  • Fight Crab | Switch
  • BPM: Bullets Per Minute | PC
  • TinyCrack | PC
  • Our Past | PC
  • Monochro | PC
  • Strike Buster Prototype | PC
  • Her Majesty’s Ship | Switch

Wednesday, September 16

  • Active Neurons 2 | Xbox One

  • Johnny Rocket | Xbox One

  • HAAK | PC

  • Interstate Drifter 1999 | PC

  • Fury Knight | PC

Thursday, September 17

  • Welcome to Elk | PC, Mac
  • Farm Manager 2020 | PC
  • Exp Parasite | PS4, Xbox One, PC, Mac
  • Dog Duty | PS4, Xbox One, Switch
  • Vampire’s Fall: Origins | Xbox One, Switch
  • Moero Crystal H | Switch
  • Super Punch Patrol | Switch
  • Pacer | PS4, Xbox One, PC
  • Nevaeh | Switch, PC
  • The Dungeon of Naheulbeuk: The Amulet of Chaos | PC
  • Battle Jacked | PC
  • Goodnight, Lily | PC
  • C.H.A.S.E.R | PC
  • Sokodice | PC, Mac
  • Atomicrops | PC
  • Cyber Patrol | PC
  • NUI | PC, Mac
  • Flying Soldiers | Switch
  • Endurance- Space Action | Switch
  • Drag Racing Rivals | Switch
  • Kingdom Rush Origins | Switch
  • Mini Motor Racing X | Switch

Friday, September 18

  • The Blobs Fight! | Xbox One

  • Gorsd | PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC

  • WWE 2K Battlegrounds | PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC

  • The Secret Order 8: Return to the Buried Kingdom | PS4, Xbox One, Switch

  • Tamiku | PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC

  • Friday the 13th: Killer Puzzle | Xbox One

  • Crysis Remastered | PS4, Xbox One, PC

  • Biped | Xbox One

  • Harvest Moon: Light of Hope | Xbox One

  • Commandos 2 HD Remaster | PS4, Xbox One

  • Georifters | Switch

  • Super Mario 3D All-Stars | Switch

  • Batu Ta Batu | PC

  • Until September | PC, Mac

  • Paddle Combat | PC

  • Doom & Destiny Worlds | PC

  • Journey of the Broken Circle | PC

  • Saboteur SiO | Switch

Saturday, September 19

  • Sudoku Fever | PC

Sunday, September 20

  • Social Distancing Simulator | PC

  • An Evil Existence | PC

