The Week In Games: Too Many Marios!

Not just one, not just two, but THREE classic Mario games are releasing this week for the Nintendo Switch.
I know a lot of folks are excited about Super Mario 3D All-Stars, but I’ve never liked Sunshine, 64 was never my jam and I already played Galaxy recently via emulation. So I’m going to pass on this collection. However, I’m excited for next year’s Super Mario 3D World rerelease on Switch. I never played the original back on Wii U because… well, I didn’t own a Wii U. I enjoyed 3D Land on 3DS a lot so more of that on a big TV sounds great.
Beyond Kingdoms of Amalur: Re-Recokoning other stuff is coming out this week too. Check out the full list below:
Monday, September 14
- Sausage Fest | PC
- Pixel Art Mash-Up | PC
- The Seven Keys Escape Room | PC
- K’nife Fight | PC
- Biscuitts 2 | PC
- Space Castle | PC
Tuesday, September 15
- Vaporum: Lockdown | PC, Mac
- Spelunky 2 | PS4
- eFootball PES 2021 | PS4, Xbox One, PC
- Fight Crab | Switch
- BPM: Bullets Per Minute | PC
- TinyCrack | PC
- Our Past | PC
- Monochro | PC
- Strike Buster Prototype | PC
- Her Majesty’s Ship | Switch
Wednesday, September 16
-
Active Neurons 2 | Xbox One
-
Johnny Rocket | Xbox One
-
HAAK | PC
-
Interstate Drifter 1999 | PC
-
Fury Knight | PC
Thursday, September 17
- Welcome to Elk | PC, Mac
- Farm Manager 2020 | PC
- Exp Parasite | PS4, Xbox One, PC, Mac
- Dog Duty | PS4, Xbox One, Switch
- Vampire’s Fall: Origins | Xbox One, Switch
- Moero Crystal H | Switch
- Super Punch Patrol | Switch
- Pacer | PS4, Xbox One, PC
- Nevaeh | Switch, PC
- The Dungeon of Naheulbeuk: The Amulet of Chaos | PC
- Battle Jacked | PC
- Goodnight, Lily | PC
- C.H.A.S.E.R | PC
- Sokodice | PC, Mac
- Atomicrops | PC
- Cyber Patrol | PC
- NUI | PC, Mac
- Flying Soldiers | Switch
- Endurance- Space Action | Switch
- Drag Racing Rivals | Switch
- Kingdom Rush Origins | Switch
- Mini Motor Racing X | Switch
Friday, September 18
-
The Blobs Fight! | Xbox One
-
Gorsd | PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC
-
WWE 2K Battlegrounds | PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC
-
The Secret Order 8: Return to the Buried Kingdom | PS4, Xbox One, Switch
-
Tamiku | PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC
-
Friday the 13th: Killer Puzzle | Xbox One
-
Crysis Remastered | PS4, Xbox One, PC
-
Biped | Xbox One
-
Harvest Moon: Light of Hope | Xbox One
-
Commandos 2 HD Remaster | PS4, Xbox One
-
Georifters | Switch
-
Super Mario 3D All-Stars | Switch
-
Batu Ta Batu | PC
-
Until September | PC, Mac
-
Paddle Combat | PC
-
Doom & Destiny Worlds | PC
-
Journey of the Broken Circle | PC
-
Saboteur SiO | Switch
Saturday, September 19
-
Sudoku Fever | PC
Sunday, September 20
-
Social Distancing Simulator | PC
-
An Evil Existence | PC
