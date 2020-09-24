The Witcher TV Show Loses Eskel’s Actor After Covid Rescheduling

Filming for season two of Netflix’s Witcher series had got underway earlier this year before, you know, everything went to shit. It’s since resumed production, but the delay has meant that one of the series’ key new additions, Geralt’s fellow Witcher Eskel, has had to pull out, despite already having done some work on set in the Before Times.

Actor Thue Ersted Rasmussen posted his farewell from the show yesterday, saying that while his departure due to scheduling was “heartbreaking”, he’s at least taking solace from the fact he now gets “to watch it as a fanboy instead of as a Witcher”.

That sucks, for him personally of course, but also for the rest of us too, because he looked absolutely perfect for the role of Kaer Morhen’s resident grump:

Photo: Thue Ersted Rasmussen

There’s no word yet on who’s replacing him in the role.