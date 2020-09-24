See Games Differently

The Witcher TV Show Loses Eskel’s Actor After Covid Rescheduling

Luke Plunkett

Published 2 hours ago: September 25, 2020 at 9:15 am -
Filed to:netflix
the witchertv
Image: The Witcher 3
Image: The Witcher 3

Filming for season two of Netflix’s Witcher series had got underway earlier this year before, you know, everything went to shit. It’s since resumed production, but the delay has meant that one of the series’ key new additions, Geralt’s fellow Witcher Eskel, has had to pull out, despite already having done some work on set in the Before Times.

Actor Thue Ersted Rasmussen posted his farewell from the show yesterday, saying that while his departure due to scheduling was “heartbreaking”, he’s at least taking solace from the fact he now gets “to watch it as a fanboy instead of as a Witcher”.

View this post on Instagram

????????????⚔️ #witchernetflix #eskel #covid_19

A post shared by Thue Rasmussen (@thuerasmussen) on

That sucks, for him personally of course, but also for the rest of us too, because he looked absolutely perfect for the role of Kaer Morhen’s resident grump:

Photo: Thue Ersted Rasmussen

There’s no word yet on who’s replacing him in the role.

Share this Story
Get our Newsletter

Log in to comment on this story!

Log in to Kotaku to:

  • Comment on stories

By logging in, you can access these features throughout our network.

Back to Login? Click here

Email newsletters will contain a brief summary of our top stories, plus details of competitions and reader events.

Back to Login? Click here

Subscribe to our newsletter!

By subscribing you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.