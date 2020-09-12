The World Of Darkness Is Bring Vampires, Werewolves And Wraiths To PAX Online

The World of Darkness is growing rapidly with a slate of new indie spin-off games set to hit shelves soon. To celebrate the upcoming releases of the new Werewolf, Vampire and Wraith adaptations, the World of Darkness crew is holding a PAX Online panel where you can get involved. In addition to new looks at the upcoming games, there will also be major giveaways during the panel and developer discussions.

The World of Darkness PAX panel will feature new looks at Werewolf: Heart of the Forest (Different Tales), Wraith: The Oblivion – Afterlife (Fast Travel Games) and Vampire: The Masquerade – Shadows of New York (Draw Distance). These games are adaptations of the classic tabletop RPG world created by White Wolf Publishing and explore different pieces of WoD lore. All three developers will be present during the panel to answer any questions you have about the games and share more about their upcoming releases.

Note, Vampire: The Masquerade 2 – Bloodlines is not scheduled for this panel. Instead, it’ll focus on the below indie studio releases.

Vampire: The Masquerade – Shadows of New York — a stand-alone expansion to the previously released Coteries of New York. It follows the same choice-based visual novel style of the original but it’s expected to be a more intimate and personal experience. This game is already out on most platforms.

Werewolf: The Apocalypse – Heart of the Forest — the first adaptation of the iconic Werewolf tabletop RPG. Expect it to dive head first into the action and lore of Werewolf‘s unique world. Like Coteries of New York, Heart of the Forest is a visual novel. It’s set to follow the tale of Maia, a woman who discovers her secret (presumably lupine) ancestry in Poland. It’s set for release later in 2020.

Wraith: The Oblivion – Afterlife — the most intriguing game of the lot. Like Werewolf, it’s a first ever adaptation (of the Wraith tabletop adventures from White Wolf Publishing) but it’s also the first VR game set in the World of Darkness. It leans heavy into horror territory as players take on the role of a restless spirit with supernatural powers. It’s set for release in 2021 on PCVR and PSVR but not much else is known about the game just yet.

All three new games look set to be exciting new glimpses into the World of Darkness. Expect plenty of dense lore and hard-hitting monster action when they’re finally released.

The World of Darkness PAX Online panel will take place on Wednesday, September 16 at 1 a.m. AEST. You can watch the show live on Twitch or stay tuned to social media for updates. The official event hashtag is #WoDpanel if you want to stay on top of it all.