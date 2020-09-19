The Worst Controller Ever Made

This week we try to pre-order a PS5, meet a terrible goose monster, watch a bunch of trailers for games coming out on PS5 and Xbox Series X, say goodbye to Gay Bowser and check out the worst controller ever. EVER.
Great Kotaku Content From The Past Week
Super Mario 64’s Weird ‘Gay Bowser’ Line Isn’t In Super Mario 3D All-Stars
Super Mario 3D All-Stars landed on Switch today, but with that occasion comes some bad news: Mario no longer says, “So long, gay Bowser!” during the Super Mario 64 boss fights. A travesty, for sure, but there’s a good reason the iconic voice line is missing.Read more
This is a tragedy.
PS5 Preorders Were A Complete Clusterfuck
Yesterday, right after Sony’s big PS5 event, the company announced that preorders for the next-gen PlayStation console would “be available starting as early as tomorrow at select retailers.”. And then, they weren’t.Read more
I was able to snag one when the first Walmart pre-orders went live, but only because I follow Wario64 on Twitter and was pre-logged into Walmart, Target and Amazon…waiting.
Pumpkin Jack Is A Colourful Halloween Action Game
Autumn is nearly here in the U.S., and I’m fully ready for the spooky season. With perfect timing comes a demo for the upcoming game Pumpkin Jack, an action platformer heavily inspired by Medievil and other PS1 and N64 era games.Read more
Halloween season means spooky games!
Chess Is An Esport, According To Twitch Star And Grandmaster Hikaru Nakamura
Sometimes it’s the small sprinkles of strangeness that stand out the most. If you had told me several years ago that 2020 would bring daily disasters of incomprehensible consequence, I probably would have believed you, because we’ve been trending in that direction for a while now. The idea of an...Read more
A fascinating look into a world that I barely even knew about: Chess streamers on Twitch. Wild!
Tweets!
— ???????????????? ???????????????????????? (@eunuchatanorgy) September 14, 2020
“Can you believe she thought she needed to lose weight? Says she eats like has two mouths!”
The Hjonkdra
my magnum opus pic.twitter.com/9tMtbzLEQD
— Martin Rosner (@HotPaperComics) September 14, 2020
Fear the Hjonkdra.
new controller idea pic.twitter.com/p7Z64KcKqh
— ZJ (@ZeroJanitor) September 15, 2020
Even with this controller, my grandfather would still not be able to hit the damn X button.
News
- PS5 Out In U.S. On Nov 12, Costs $US500 ($683) For Main Model
- Everything Sony Announced In Today’s PS5 Event
- Nintendo Officially Ends 3DS Production
- Some PS5 Games Will Cost $US70 ($96)
- EA Is Killing Off The Origin Name Entirely
- Apple Fires Back At Epic, Saying Lawsuit Is A Publicity Stunt
- Call Of Duty League Switches To PC, But Players Can’t Use Mouse + Keyboard
- Twitch Streamers Are Furious About New Mid-Stream Ads They Can’t Control
- Nintendo Switch Bans Nicknames Like ‘ACAB’, ‘Nazi’, And ‘Covid’ In Latest Update
- Razer Left Around 100,000 Customers’ Details Just Hanging Around On The Internet
- Here Are The 172 Xbox Cloud Gaming Launch Games
- Halo 3: ODST Comes To PC September 22
- Disintegration Released In June, Closing Servers In November
