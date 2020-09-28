This Week In Games: A Star War, A Bandicoot And A Plumber Walk Onto Console

If you like flying around in a spaceship, blasting other space ships, during a Star War, then you are going to love this week. Star Wars isn’t the only big nostalgia trip this week, either. There’s also Super Mario Bros. 35, which promises to be a chaotic 35-player Super Mario battle royale. Plus there’s Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time, which looks delightful.

There’s also a whole lot more new games getting released this week, too, so let’s dig in.

Star Wars Squadrons | Xbox One, PS4, PC

Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time | Xbox One, PS4

Projection: First Light | Switch, PS4, Xbox One, PC

Umihara Kawase Bazooka | Switch

Bacon Man: An Adventure | Switch

Alwa’s Legacy | Switch

Ys Origin | Switch

Warsaw | Switch, PS4, Xbox One

Liege Dragon | Switch, Xbox One

Farm Builder | Switch

Hot Shot Burn | Switch

Electronic Super Joy | Switch

Smoots World Cup Tennis | Switch

Orangeblood | PS4, Xbox One, Switch

Candy Raid: The Factory | Switch

Super Mario Bros. 35 | Switch

Nubarron: The adventure of an unlucky gnome | Switch

The Last Days | Switch

Let’s Sing Queen | Switch

Birthday Of Midnight | Switch, Xbox One

103 | Switch

Make A Killing | Switch

Grim Legends 2: Song Of The Dark Swan | Switch

Logic Puzzle Collection: Sudoku, Permudoku, Nanodoku | Switch

Quell | Switch

Spelunky 2 | PC

The Walking Dead Onslaught | PC, PS4

The Sojurn | PC

Undead Darlings: No Cure for Love | Switch, PC, Mac

Genshin Impact | PS4, PC

theHunter: Call of the Wild – 2021 Edition

Stars Force | PC

Escape Quest | PC

Astral Towers | PC

Commander ‘85 | Xbox One, PC, Mac

Feather | Xbox One

Mess Adventures | PC, Mac

Perfect Matter | PC

Takorita Meets Fries | PC, Mac

Wild Honest: A Party Game for Deeper Conversations | PC, Mac

Spaceflux | PC

XOL | PC, Mac

New Yankee 9: The Spellbook | PC

Code of Princess EX | PC

Drake Hollow | PC, Xbox One

Tome Rush | PC

Death Tales | PC

URUZ “Return of The Er Kishi” | PC

Apathy | PC

Mygnar | PC

Ekstase | PC

Raven Quest | PC

Bunker Down | PC, Mac

True Hate | PC

There’s plenty there to keep you going until the next console generation, particularly if you enjoy indie Switch games.

Personally, I’m really looking forward to Super Mario Bros. 35. Playing Super Mario Land on my GameBoy Pocket is how I fell in love with games, so I never turn down an opportunity to play a side-scrolling Mario game.

What are you looking forward to? Any of these tickle your fancy?