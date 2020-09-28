This Week In Games: A Star War, A Bandicoot And A Plumber Walk Onto Console

If you like flying around in a spaceship, blasting other space ships, during a Star War, then you are going to love this week. Star Wars isn’t the only big nostalgia trip this week, either. There’s also Super Mario Bros. 35, which promises to be a chaotic 35-player Super Mario battle royale. Plus there’s Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time, which looks delightful.
There’s also a whole lot more new games getting released this week, too, so let’s dig in.
- Star Wars Squadrons | Xbox One, PS4, PC
- Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time | Xbox One, PS4
- Projection: First Light | Switch, PS4, Xbox One, PC
- Umihara Kawase Bazooka | Switch
- Bacon Man: An Adventure | Switch
- Alwa’s Legacy | Switch
- Ys Origin | Switch
- Warsaw | Switch, PS4, Xbox One
- Liege Dragon | Switch, Xbox One
- Farm Builder | Switch
- Hot Shot Burn | Switch
- Electronic Super Joy | Switch
- Smoots World Cup Tennis | Switch
- Orangeblood | PS4, Xbox One, Switch
- Candy Raid: The Factory | Switch
- Super Mario Bros. 35 | Switch
- Nubarron: The adventure of an unlucky gnome | Switch
- The Last Days | Switch
- Let’s Sing Queen | Switch
- Birthday Of Midnight | Switch, Xbox One
- 103 | Switch
- Make A Killing | Switch
- Grim Legends 2: Song Of The Dark Swan | Switch
- Logic Puzzle Collection: Sudoku, Permudoku, Nanodoku | Switch
- Quell | Switch
- Spelunky 2 | PC
- The Walking Dead Onslaught | PC, PS4
- The Sojurn | PC
- Undead Darlings: No Cure for Love | Switch, PC, Mac
- Genshin Impact | PS4, PC
- theHunter: Call of the Wild – 2021 Edition
- Stars Force | PC
- Escape Quest | PC
- Astral Towers | PC
- Commander ‘85 | Xbox One, PC, Mac
- Feather | Xbox One
- Mess Adventures | PC, Mac
- Perfect Matter | PC
- Takorita Meets Fries | PC, Mac
- Wild Honest: A Party Game for Deeper Conversations | PC, Mac
- Spaceflux | PC
- XOL | PC, Mac
- New Yankee 9: The Spellbook | PC
- Code of Princess EX | PC
- Drake Hollow | PC, Xbox One
- Tome Rush | PC
- Death Tales | PC
- URUZ “Return of The Er Kishi” | PC
- Apathy | PC
- Mygnar | PC
- Ekstase | PC
- Raven Quest | PC
- Bunker Down | PC, Mac
- True Hate | PC
There’s plenty there to keep you going until the next console generation, particularly if you enjoy indie Switch games.
Personally, I’m really looking forward to Super Mario Bros. 35. Playing Super Mario Land on my GameBoy Pocket is how I fell in love with games, so I never turn down an opportunity to play a side-scrolling Mario game.
What are you looking forward to? Any of these tickle your fancy?
