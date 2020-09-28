See Games Differently

This Week In Games: A Star War, A Bandicoot And A Plumber Walk Onto Console

Alice Clarke

Published 7 mins ago: September 28, 2020 at 1:26 pm -
Filed to:crash bandicoot 4 its about time
spelunky 2star warsstar wars squadronssuper mario bros 35the walking dead
star wars squadrons
Image: EA

If you like flying around in a spaceship, blasting other space ships, during a Star War, then you are going to love this week. Star Wars isn’t the only big nostalgia trip this week, either. There’s also Super Mario Bros. 35, which promises to be a chaotic 35-player Super Mario battle royale. Plus there’s Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time, which looks delightful.

There’s also a whole lot more new games getting released this week, too, so let’s dig in.

  • Star Wars Squadrons | Xbox One, PS4, PC
  • Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time | Xbox One, PS4
  • Projection: First Light | Switch, PS4, Xbox One, PC
  • Umihara Kawase Bazooka | Switch
  • Bacon Man: An Adventure | Switch
  • Alwa’s Legacy | Switch
  • Ys Origin | Switch
  • Warsaw | Switch, PS4, Xbox One
  • Liege Dragon | Switch, Xbox One
  • Farm Builder | Switch
  • Hot Shot Burn | Switch
  • Electronic Super Joy | Switch
  • Smoots World Cup Tennis | Switch
  • Orangeblood | PS4, Xbox One, Switch
  • Candy Raid: The Factory | Switch
  • Super Mario Bros. 35 | Switch
  • Nubarron: The adventure of an unlucky gnome | Switch
  • The Last Days | Switch
  • Let’s Sing Queen | Switch
  • Birthday Of Midnight | Switch, Xbox One
  • 103 | Switch
  • Make A Killing | Switch
  • Grim Legends 2: Song Of The Dark Swan | Switch
  • Logic Puzzle Collection: Sudoku, Permudoku, Nanodoku | Switch
  • Quell | Switch
  • Spelunky 2 | PC
  • The Walking Dead Onslaught | PC, PS4
  • The Sojurn | PC
  • Undead Darlings: No Cure for Love | Switch, PC, Mac
  • Genshin Impact | PS4, PC
  • theHunter: Call of the Wild – 2021 Edition
  • Stars Force | PC
  • Escape Quest | PC
  • Astral Towers | PC
  • Commander ‘85 | Xbox One, PC, Mac
  • Feather | Xbox One
  • Mess Adventures | PC, Mac
  • Perfect Matter | PC
  • Takorita Meets Fries | PC, Mac
  • Wild Honest: A Party Game for Deeper Conversations | PC, Mac
  • Spaceflux | PC
  • XOL | PC, Mac
  • New Yankee 9: The Spellbook | PC
  • Code of Princess EX | PC
  • Drake Hollow | PC, Xbox One
  • Tome Rush | PC
  • Death Tales | PC
  • URUZ “Return of The Er Kishi” | PC
  • Apathy | PC
  • Mygnar | PC
  • Ekstase | PC
  • Raven Quest | PC
  • Bunker Down | PC, Mac
  • True Hate | PC

There’s plenty there to keep you going until the next console generation, particularly if you enjoy indie Switch games.

READ MORE
Whipping Arrows Out Of The Air Is Still Super Satisfying In Spelunky 2

Personally, I’m really looking forward to Super Mario Bros. 35. Playing Super Mario Land on my GameBoy Pocket is how I fell in love with games, so I never turn down an opportunity to play a side-scrolling Mario game.

READ MORE
Mario Is Getting A Battle Royale Game Called Super Mario Bros. 35

What are you looking forward to? Any of these tickle your fancy?

About the Author

Alice Clarke

Alice Clarke is a freelance journalist, producer and presenter, as well as co-curator of the PAX Aus Diversity Lounge. In her spare time she plays the drums, builds Lego, attempts to conquer the UK in Forza Horizon 4 and watches an unhealthy amount of television.

Share this Story
Get our Newsletter

Log in to comment on this story!

Log in to Kotaku to:

  • Comment on stories

By logging in, you can access these features throughout our network.

Back to Login? Click here

Email newsletters will contain a brief summary of our top stories, plus details of competitions and reader events.

Back to Login? Click here

Subscribe to our newsletter!

By subscribing you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.