See Games Differently

This Week In Games: Super Mario & Nostalgia Rules

Alice Clarke

Published 12 mins ago: September 14, 2020 at 1:57 pm -
Filed to:crysis remastered
ps4super mario 3d all starsswitchwwexbox
Super Mario 64 is part of the Super Mario 3D All Stars collection

If you love 3D retro Super Mario games, then this is definitely going to be an exciting week. If you don’t, it’s still going to be a pretty good week, but, you know, not as good.

That said Mario’s not the only nostalgia coming to consoles this fine week, look out for Crysis Remastered, WWE 2K Battlegrounds (which is new, yet feels old), and the Commandos 2 and Praetorians HD Remaster.

  • Super Mario 3D All-Stars | Switch
  • Crysis Remastered | Xbox One, PS4, PC
  • WWE 2K Battlegrounds | Switch, Xbox One, PS4, PC
  • Commandos 2 & Praetorians: HD Remaster Double Pack | PS4, Xbox One, PC
  • RPG Maker MV | Switch
  • NASCAR Heat 5 | PS4
  • eFootball PES 2021 Season Update | PS4, Xbox One
  • Spelunky 2 | PS4 (PC release is next week)
  • Welcome to Elk | Xbox One, PC
  • Her Majesty’s Ship | Switch
  • Active Neurons 2 | Switch
  • Fight Crab | Switch
  • Moero Crystal H | Switch
  • Mini Motor Racing X | Switch
  • Nevaeh | Switch
  • Endurance – space action | Switch
  • Dog Duty | Switch
  • Flying Soldiers | Switch, PC
  • Super Punch Patrol | Switch
  • Vampire’s Fall: Origins | Switch
  • Georifters | Switch, Steam, Xbox One
  • The Secret Order 8: Return To The Buried Kingdom | Switch
  • Journey of the Broken Circle | Switch, PC
  • Conan Exiles: Isles of Siptah Expansion | PC
  • Void Bastards | Switch, PS4

Next we go to trailer country, where we get to see that adorable figure of The Rock in Battlegrounds looking more like one of those Stretch Armstrong dolls.

Personally, I’m pretty psyched about all the Mario, because I wasn’t allowed to have a Nintendo 64 growing up, so now I can finally see what I was missing in the launch title that cemented success for one of the most beloved consoles of all time. What are you looking forward to? Anything catching your eye?

About the Author

Alice Clarke

Alice Clarke is a freelance journalist, producer and presenter, as well as co-curator of the PAX Aus Diversity Lounge. In her spare time she plays the drums, builds Lego, attempts to conquer the UK in Forza Horizon 4 and watches an unhealthy amount of television.

Share this Story
Get our Newsletter

Log in to comment on this story!

Log in to Kotaku to:

  • Comment on stories

By logging in, you can access these features throughout our network.

Back to Login? Click here

Email newsletters will contain a brief summary of our top stories, plus details of competitions and reader events.

Back to Login? Click here

Subscribe to our newsletter!

By subscribing you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.