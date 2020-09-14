This Week In Games: Super Mario & Nostalgia Rules

If you love 3D retro Super Mario games, then this is definitely going to be an exciting week. If you don’t, it’s still going to be a pretty good week, but, you know, not as good.

That said Mario’s not the only nostalgia coming to consoles this fine week, look out for Crysis Remastered, WWE 2K Battlegrounds (which is new, yet feels old), and the Commandos 2 and Praetorians HD Remaster.

Super Mario 3D All-Stars | Switch

Crysis Remastered | Xbox One, PS4, PC

WWE 2K Battlegrounds | Switch, Xbox One, PS4, PC

Commandos 2 & Praetorians: HD Remaster Double Pack | PS4, Xbox One, PC

RPG Maker MV | Switch

NASCAR Heat 5 | PS4

eFootball PES 2021 Season Update | PS4, Xbox One

Spelunky 2 | PS4 (PC release is next week)

Welcome to Elk | Xbox One, PC

Her Majesty’s Ship | Switch

Active Neurons 2 | Switch

Fight Crab | Switch

Moero Crystal H | Switch

Mini Motor Racing X | Switch

Nevaeh | Switch

Endurance – space action | Switch

Dog Duty | Switch

Flying Soldiers | Switch, PC

Super Punch Patrol | Switch

Vampire’s Fall: Origins | Switch

Georifters | Switch, Steam, Xbox One

The Secret Order 8: Return To The Buried Kingdom | Switch

Journey of the Broken Circle | Switch, PC

Conan Exiles: Isles of Siptah Expansion | PC

Void Bastards | Switch, PS4

Next we go to trailer country, where we get to see that adorable figure of The Rock in Battlegrounds looking more like one of those Stretch Armstrong dolls.

Personally, I’m pretty psyched about all the Mario, because I wasn’t allowed to have a Nintendo 64 growing up, so now I can finally see what I was missing in the launch title that cemented success for one of the most beloved consoles of all time. What are you looking forward to? Anything catching your eye?