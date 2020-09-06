This Week In Games: The Sims Goes To Star Wars

What does The Sims look like with lightsabers? It’s time to Journey to Batuu.

The Star Wars-themed expansion is one of the headline releases this week. It’s sharing the spotlight with the re-release of Kingdoms of Amalur: Re-Reckoning and Necromunda: Underhive Wars.

The latter is Necromunda’s first appearance in a full Warhammer video game, offering four-player co-op for anyone who enjoys those methodical, tactical RPGs.

Beyond that, there’s a ton of console releases to look forward to. The excellent Wintermoor Tactics Club hits all consoles this week, there’s a full release for Vampire: The Masquerade – Shadows of New York, a new WRC rally game, the excellent looking sci-fi RPG Star Renegades, and more.

Here’s the leaderboard for This Week In Games:

Star Renegades | PC

The Sims 4: Journey to Batuu | PC

Shaolin Wutang: Eastern Heroes | Switch

Party Hard 2 | Switch, Xbox, PC

Avicii Invector | Switch

Kingdoms of Amalur: Re-Reckoning | PC, PS4, Xbox

OkunoKA Madness | PC, PS4, Xbox, Switch

Meganoid | Switch

Hotshot Racing | PC, PS4, Xbox

Necromunda: Underhive Wars | PS4, Xbox One, PC

MO: Astray | Switch

Bounty Battle | PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC

Wintermoor Tactics Club | PS4, Xbox One, Switch

Bake ‘n Switch | Switch

Othercide | Switch

Vampire: The Masquerade-Shadows of New York | PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC

Space Robinson | Switch

The Snake King | Switch

Deleveled | Switch

Death and Taxes | Switch

Adventures of Pip | Switch

Redneck Ed: Astro Monsters Show | PC

Hungry Horace | PC

As Far As The Eye | PC

A Monster’s Expedition | PC

CarX Drift Racing Online | Xbox

Blazing Sails: Pirate Battle Royale | PC

Tamarin | PC

Onto the trailers! We’ll start with As Far As The Eye, a singleplayer roguelike about building a tribe trying to reach the centre of the world. It’s definitely got A Look, and you’ll understand what I mean when you see the video.

Definitely plenty to kick on with, then. I first saw Star Renegades at Gamescom a couple of years ago, and it looked a treat then, so it’s great to finally see it out this week. But what about yourselves — see any games you like this week?