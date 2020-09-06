See Games Differently

This Week In Games: The Sims Goes To Star Wars

3
Alex Walker

Alex Walker

Published 2 hours ago: September 7, 2020 at 9:49 am -
sims 4 star wars
Screenshot: EA

What does The Sims look like with lightsabers? It’s time to Journey to Batuu.

The Star Wars-themed expansion is one of the headline releases this week. It’s sharing the spotlight with the re-release of Kingdoms of Amalur: Re-Reckoning and Necromunda: Underhive Wars.

The latter is Necromunda’s first appearance in a full Warhammer video game, offering four-player co-op for anyone who enjoys those methodical, tactical RPGs.

Beyond that, there’s a ton of console releases to look forward to. The excellent Wintermoor Tactics Club hits all consoles this week, there’s a full release for Vampire: The Masquerade – Shadows of New York, a new WRC rally gamethe excellent looking sci-fi RPG Star Renegades, and more.

Here’s the leaderboard for This Week In Games:

Image: Kingdoms of Amalur: Re-Reckoning
  • Star Renegades | PC
  • The Sims 4: Journey to Batuu | PC
  • Shaolin Wutang: Eastern Heroes | Switch
  • Party Hard 2 | Switch, Xbox, PC
  • Avicii Invector | Switch
  • Kingdoms of Amalur: Re-Reckoning | PC, PS4, Xbox
  • OkunoKA Madness | PC, PS4, Xbox, Switch
  • Meganoid | Switch
  • Hotshot Racing | PC, PS4, Xbox
  • Necromunda: Underhive Wars | PS4, Xbox One, PC
  • MO: Astray | Switch
  • Bounty Battle | PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC
  • Hotshot Racing | PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC
  • Wintermoor Tactics Club | PS4, Xbox One, Switch
  • Bake ‘n Switch | Switch
  • Othercide | Switch
  • Vampire: The Masquerade-Shadows of New York | PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC
  • Space Robinson | Switch
  • The Snake King | Switch
  • Deleveled | Switch
  • Death and Taxes | Switch
  • Adventures of Pip | Switch
  • Redneck Ed: Astro Monsters Show | PC
  • Hungry Horace | PC
  • As Far As The Eye | PC
  • A Monster’s Expedition | PC
  • CarX Drift Racing Online | Xbox
  • Blazing Sails: Pirate Battle Royale | PC
  • Tamarin | PC

Onto the trailers! We’ll start with As Far As The Eye, a singleplayer roguelike about building a tribe trying to reach the centre of the world. It’s definitely got A Look, and you’ll understand what I mean when you see the video.

Definitely plenty to kick on with, then. I first saw Star Renegades at Gamescom a couple of years ago, and it looked a treat then, so it’s great to finally see it out this week. But what about yourselves — see any games you like this week?

About the Author

Alex Walker

Alex Walker

Alex Walker is the editor of Kotaku Australia and is known for his work covering video games, industry issues, technology and esports. He has written for ABC Technology & Games, games.on.net, PC Powerplay, Techly, Gizmodo Australia, Lifehacker Australia and more.

Comments

  • “Oooh! New pirate ga– oh FFS BR.”
    Right there in the title. I was giddily excited for all of 0.5 seconds. Dangit… won’t someone make the next Sid Meier’s Pirates!, pls?

    As Far As The Eye and Star Renegades both look gorgeous, and I’ve heard nothing about either. Worth investigating. Good heads-up!

    Amalur’s the big one for me. I’d love to see that franchise revitalised.

    I’ve been playing some more Sims 4 lately, but there’s no way in hell I’m buying a new pack on its release. Annual specials at best for me.

    Necromunda WOULD be right up my alley, but it’s being made by the same guys who did Mordheim, which was a tragically disappointing failure of a game. It does so much right, but it does so much else wrong, and the right ain’t worth the wrong. The devs didn’t see a problem with Mordheim, ending support for it, so I doubt they’ll change their ways for Necromunda either.

    Reply

    • So here’s something weird… I can’t find re-reckoning on the Origin store. It’s NOWHERE in their featured/promotions, doesn’t show up in the ‘browse all by release’, ‘re-reckoning’ doesn’t return any results in search, and ‘Amalur’ only brings up the current edition.

      Steam, however, it’s front-and-centre.

      Kind of the opposite scenario to what I expected. Makes me wonder about the future of Origin if you can’t even sign up for hypeworthy upcoming releases on the platform that in theory gives them more money.

      Reply

