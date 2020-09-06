This Week In Games: The Sims Goes To Star Wars

What does The Sims look like with lightsabers? It’s time to Journey to Batuu.
The Star Wars-themed expansion is one of the headline releases this week. It’s sharing the spotlight with the re-release of Kingdoms of Amalur: Re-Reckoning and Necromunda: Underhive Wars.
The latter is Necromunda’s first appearance in a full Warhammer video game, offering four-player co-op for anyone who enjoys those methodical, tactical RPGs.
Beyond that, there’s a ton of console releases to look forward to. The excellent Wintermoor Tactics Club hits all consoles this week, there’s a full release for Vampire: The Masquerade – Shadows of New York, a new WRC rally game, the excellent looking sci-fi RPG Star Renegades, and more.
Here’s the leaderboard for This Week In Games:
- Star Renegades | PC
- The Sims 4: Journey to Batuu | PC
- Shaolin Wutang: Eastern Heroes | Switch
- Party Hard 2 | Switch, Xbox, PC
- Avicii Invector | Switch
- Kingdoms of Amalur: Re-Reckoning | PC, PS4, Xbox
- OkunoKA Madness | PC, PS4, Xbox, Switch
- Meganoid | Switch
- Hotshot Racing | PC, PS4, Xbox
- Necromunda: Underhive Wars | PS4, Xbox One, PC
- MO: Astray | Switch
- Bounty Battle | PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC
- Wintermoor Tactics Club | PS4, Xbox One, Switch
- Bake ‘n Switch | Switch
- Othercide | Switch
- Vampire: The Masquerade-Shadows of New York | PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC
- Space Robinson | Switch
- The Snake King | Switch
- Deleveled | Switch
- Death and Taxes | Switch
- Adventures of Pip | Switch
- Redneck Ed: Astro Monsters Show | PC
- Hungry Horace | PC
- As Far As The Eye | PC
- A Monster’s Expedition | PC
- CarX Drift Racing Online | Xbox
- Blazing Sails: Pirate Battle Royale | PC
- Tamarin | PC
Onto the trailers! We’ll start with As Far As The Eye, a singleplayer roguelike about building a tribe trying to reach the centre of the world. It’s definitely got A Look, and you’ll understand what I mean when you see the video.
Definitely plenty to kick on with, then. I first saw Star Renegades at Gamescom a couple of years ago, and it looked a treat then, so it’s great to finally see it out this week. But what about yourselves — see any games you like this week?