This Week In Games: The Goose Gets Co-op

It’s time to honk in co-op.

There’s lots of games to pay attention to this week, but the one that many will happily explore is the Melbourne-made Untitled Goose Game. Not only is it launching on Steam this week, but the game will get a free co-op multiplayer update on all platforms, giving everyone a reason to be an avian shithead all over again.

Little reminder: one week until two-player is out, along with the Steam and Itch release.https://t.co/mLLf8rWG4b Also: the new goose has a new honk. pic.twitter.com/bxCqGz3Wq9 — House House (@house_house_) September 17, 2020

There’s a lot of classics headlining this week in games too, depending on what you grew up with. For console fans, you might like to know that Panzer Dragoon Remake is appearing this week — albeit only on Steam. It’s looking crisp and clean, and sometimes you just need a good, basic rail shooter in your life.

Along with Panzer Dragoon, California Games 2 and Ironseed are back this week. If you like sports games, Tennis World Tour 2 (from Aussie devs Big Ant) is out on the big consoles and PC. (The Switch version drops on October 15.) There’s the yard-building simulator Ducktopia, a game all about managing a city of feathered friends.

Soldat 2 and Rebel Galaxy Outlaw both hit Steam this week. The supremely talented Indonesian devs at Mojiken are back with When The Past Was Around, and the makers of 80 Days have their latest title, Pendragon.

But that’s not all. Do you want some more Serious Sam? Then Serious Sam 4 is out this week. Also, Rollercoaster Tycoon 3 is back? And the Switch is getting a ton of banging indies, including the absolutely gorgeous Wartile. Art of rally is out as well, and you can check out how I feel about that below.

It’s a busy week. Let’s go.

Untitled Goose Game | PC via Steam, co-op update PC, PS4, Xbox, Switch

RollerCoaster Tycoon 3: Complete Edition | PC, Switch

Wartile | Switch

Serious Sam 4 | PC

Mafia: Definitive Edition | PC, PS4, Xbox

Unrailed | PS4, Xbox, Switch, PC

art of rally | PC

Rebel Galaxy Outlaw | PS4, Xbox, Switch

Tennis World Tour 2 | PC, PS4, Xbox

Soldat 2 | PC

Pendragon | PC

Gothic Murder: Adventure That Changes Destiny | PS4, Switch, PC

Little Big Workshop 2 | Xbox

CastleStorm II | PS4, Xbox, Switch

Port Royale 4 | PC, PS4, Xbox, Switch

Lost Ember | Switch

Going Under | PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC

Onto the trailers. Let’s reacquaint ourselves with the beauty that is Soldat 2.

It’s nice to see more Rollercoaster Tycoon. It makes me wonder what happened to that poor NPC that got stuck in that maze from hell.

Anyway, decent lineup this week. Goose is gonna be a cracker for those who need a laugh, but there’s a lot of really solid titles to look forward to. What do you think — see anything you like?