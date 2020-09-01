See Games Differently

Here’s The Cheapest Copies Of Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 + 2 In Australia

Leah Williams

September 1, 2020
Get gnarly, dudes.

This week, Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 + 2 unleashes the classic skateboarding franchise on the gaming world once more.

It’s the 90s again, you’re having cereal as an afternoon snack and Fox 8 is playing Baywatch and Sailor Moon re-runs. Your brother wants his turn on the PlayStation and your sister’s running Neopets on the old Gateway PC. Above all else, Tony Hawk is king. Long live the king.

If you’re looking to dive in with some solid 90s nostalgia, the good news is the Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 + 2 remaster is going relatively cheap.

You’ll find the cheapest copy of Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 + 2 at Amazon for $49 with free delivery. While you may need to wait a day or two for delivery based on network delays, saving a good $5 might worth it. The next cheapest deal is at JB Hi-Fi for $54.

If you’re looking at buying the game on PC, the only place to get it looks like the Epic Games Store. It’s charging a premium price at $84.95 so you might better off purchasing it on console if you can.

tony hawk pro skate 1 2 bargain guide

Here’s the best of the rest prices around:

Get ready to ollie and kickflip your way to victory. Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 + 2 launches on September 4.

Stay tuned to Kotaku Australia for our full review of the game.

Leah Williams is a writer specialising in video games & entertainment.

