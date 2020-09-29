Torchlight III Goes Live October 13 With Exclusive Fairy Pets

See Games Differently

Illustration: Perfect World Entertainment
The big news here isn’t so much that Torchlight III — once intended to be a free-to-play spin-off, now a full numbered sequel — goes live on October 13 on Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PC, with a Switch version coming later this year. It’s the exclusive-per-platform fairy pets. They’re all glittersprites, just in different colours. I’m pretty excited.

Xbox One players get the verdant glittersprite. Steam players get the violet glittersprite. PlayStation 4 players get the azure glittersprite. Switch players eventually get the ashen glittersprite. Thus ends the glittersprite portion of the presentations. We’ll take questions in the comments, not including, “What is a glittersprite?”

Can you spot the glittersprite in this screenshot? Warning, the screenshot may not contain glittersprite. (Screenshot: Perfect World Entertainment)

Torchlight III from Echtra games is, of course, the third game in the beloved hack-and-slash action RPG series that’s basically a much happier Diablo. Players take on the role of either the enchanting Dusk Mage, robotic Forged, the battle-train-having Railmaster, or the sharp-shooting Sharpshooter. Along with their faithful pet, which can be a dog, cat, llama, glittersprite, or other things, they go on adventures, alone or with a party, clicking on creatures until they die in satisfying fashion. Find out more about the game at Torchlight3.com.

I’ve played a bit of Torchlight III in early access, and it’s quite fun. Players who’ve participated in the PC early access period will be upgraded to the release version automatically.

