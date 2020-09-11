See Games Differently

Twitch ANZ Announces 11 Kiwi Creators For Māori Language Week

Published 25 mins ago: September 11, 2020 at 1:07 pm -
Image: Twitch

Twitch’s Australian and New Zealand front page will feature Māori streamers in celebration of Māori Language Week.

From Monday 14 September to Sunday 20 September, Twitch’s local front page will host 11 Māori creators, including Broxh, A2WA, bc_riki and Gystforkickz.

The creators will be focusing on showcasing Māori traditions and the language, te reo Māori, throughout the week.

“There are so many talented, charismatic Māori creators on Twitch who are using their streams to raise awareness of their rich cultural roots,” Lewis Mitchell, Twitch ANZ’s partnerships lead, said in a media release.

“Our mission is to bring people together every day and what better way to do so than making these individuals front and centre for Te Wiki o te Reo Māori.”

Among the featured creators is Māori woodcarver, Daytona Taputu, or “Broxh”. In a wholesome stream earlier this week, New Zealand Prime Minister joined Broxh for a carving session.

Viewers were even treated to a sneaky up-the-nose shot of PM Ardern as she tried to figure out where the camera was located.

It’s good wholesome viewing if you’re looking for something to lull you into a peaceful trance. Thankfully, you can expect a lot more of that sort of goodness with this upcoming week too.

Sarah Basford Canales is a journalist for Gizmodo Australia, specialising in technology issues and regulation.

